LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people today are feeling some degree of overwhelm as daily routines are suspended and social distancing becomes the norm. But, according to Carol Edmonston, aka The Doodle Lady, there is a unique, simple and creative way to deal with this intense stress: take some paper, a pencil or pen and ... doodle!
Edmonston, who attributes overcoming breast cancer twice to what she calls her doodling therapy, has just released the pioneering new book The Healing Power Of Doodling: Mindfulness Therapy To Deal With Stress, Fear & Life Challenges.
The niece of the late cartoonist and children's book author Syd Hoff, who wrote Danny and the Dinosaur and Sammy the Seal, among others, Edmonston says doodling is a fun new form of mindfulness which allows our spirits to rest, recover and regroup. "The book is also of great value to anyone who has a chronic or serious illness and for kids, students and caregivers and no artistic skills are necessary," she adds.
In an interview, she will:
- Help people discover the sacred healing art of doodling so that they can enjoy life no matter what challenges they face
- Share some steps for harnessing their sacred doodling capabilities
- Talk about why she is convinced doodling saved her life
Praise for The Healing Power of Doodling
"Brilliant … an important contribution to integrative medicine. A book that anyone with a serious interest in the field ought to read." —Tom Gordon, retired executive vice president of Cedars-Sinai Health System
"This highly original contribution can help you touch your inner resources leading to health and well-being. I cannot imagine anyone who would not benefit." — Larry Dossey M.D., former executive editor of the peer-reviewed journal Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, New York Times bestselling author
"As a stressed-out mom of two and full-time third-grade teacher, Carol's program has been an island of calm in my otherwise hectic life. Doodling has allowed me and my students to destress, regroup, and refocus. Thank you, Carol! You have changed our lives for the better." — Linda Cornejo, school teacher
About the Author
Carol Edmonston is an author, speaker, artist and pioneer in teaching how the creativity of doodling improves quality of life through weaving a connection between mind, body and spirit. She came to this remarkable work by accident when, years ago, a suspicious mammogram changed her life and launched her own sacred healing journey. Edmonston has twice conquered breast cancer and now shares her inspiring message and techniques with audiences of all ages.
