GENEVA, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Argentum Medical, a medical device manufacture located in Geneva, Illinois and pioneer of Silverlon silver-plated nylon technology, together with the New Century Art Guild, will cohost a Veterans Art Show open to the community on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Geneva American Legion Post 75, 22 S 2nd Street. The Veterans Art Show will feature the work of retired U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Lopez, a wounded warrior, Purple Heart recipient, and artist whose work is featured nationwide in galleries, museums, military bases, government buildings and even in the offices of U.S. Presidents. Other local veteran artists Michael Bever, Larry Orsborn, Ricky Tavitas and Salvatore Dazzo will also be featured.
Sgt. Mario Lopez will be on hand at the Veterans Art Show to talk about his artwork and his experiences. Motivated by the September 11 attacks, Lopez joined the Army in 2003 and was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. During a mission in 2008 in Afghanistan, he was seriously injured when the vehicle he was riding in hit an improvised explosive device (IED) and it detonated. Sgt. Lopez' battle buddies acted quickly, pulling him from the burning vehicle.
He sustained burns over 54% of his body and lost his right arm, vision in his right eye and four fingers on his left hand. Sgt. Lopez underwent multiple skin grafts and surgeries to reconstruct his face, left hand, and right foot. Throughout his recovery, Lopez was treated with Silverlon silver-plated nylon wound dressing as an instrumental part of his recovery.
Silverlon dressings are critical in helping to prevent infection on wound or burn victims. Silverlon dressings have 50 to 100 times more metallic silver ions than other silver-impregnated dressings, which make them a strong antimicrobial.
During his recovery, Sgt. Lopez who was awarded the Purple Heart, turned to painting as part of his healing. After losing his dominant right arm, Mario thought he would never paint again. However, in July 2011, he picked up a paintbrush with his left hand, started making strokes across the canvas, and has not stopped since.
"Sgt. Lopez paintings are a testament to his resilience and the resilience of our military heroes on Veterans Day." said Raul Brizuela, president and CEO of Argentum Medical. "His artwork is a source of inspiration today and for years to come. We are proud to honor Veterans Day this way."
Despite great adversity, Mario has a positive attitude toward life, a strong faith in God, and a desire to bring hope to those viewing his works.
In fact, in August 2021, Sgt. Mario Lopez previously visited the Geneva headquarters of Argentum Medical to unveil and dedicate a painting to Argentum Medical, the creators of Silverlon, which helped save him. The painting (see photos) is a stylized image of the American flag on canvas and will hang at Argentum for all time. During that visit and dedication ceremony, Sgt. Lopez met with Illinois Congresswoman and Member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, Lauren Underwood. Lopez and leaders at Argentum Medical connected with Rep. Underwood to talk about the impact Argentum Medical's Silverlon, a critical medical device used throughout the U.S. Military and included in the Strategic National Stockpile, had on Sgt. Lopez personally and contributed to the care he received during his treatment for his injuries and during recovery. They also discussed the need for use during national emergencies in potential catastrophic disasters or attacks.
Originally developed for military combat burn and blast injuries, SILVERLON antimicrobial technology is now used throughout the U.S. Military – and in civilian operating rooms and hospitals around the world. Multiple, peer-reviewed, published clinical studies have shown the significant benefits of SILVERLON in a wide variety of surgical, wound and burn-care settings. SILVERLON is recognized by the Federal Drug Administration for use on first- and second-degree burns, partial and full thickness wounds and most recently, sulfur-mustard burns. In addition, SILVERLON® dressings are used today by surgeons and other healthcare professionals around the world on surgical wounds, in negative pressure wound therapy, on chronic wounds, burns, skin grafts, and IV and catheter-related wounds.
ABOUT SILVERLON
ABOUT ARGENTUM MEDICAL
Argentum Medical pioneered the use of silver-plated nylon. Specializing in the development of innovative products made from silver-plated nylon, the companies continue to explore new applications and markets for SILVERLON® technology in keeping with their corporate mission to improve clinical outcomes.
ABOUT THE NEW CENTURY ART GUILD
New Century Art Guild, Inc, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with the primary mission to provide training in art and business education to motivated military veteran artists so they may successfully pursue new careers in the fine arts as artists, teachers, or administrators. A powerful side benefit from these activities is a substantial reduction of the depression associated with PTSD and the re-integration of these veterans into a fulfilling and useful role in civilian society. For more, visit http://newcenturyartguild.org
