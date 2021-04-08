GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arian Garcia, a former creative writing student at the New York City College of Technology, has completed his new book "Pimo": a gripping and potent tale that shows the struggles to live amid corruption, as well as someone experiencing infatuation with a drug lord.
Published by Page Publishing, Arian Garcia's riveting tale keeps readers turning the page as they get to know Pimo and Adi.
"Pimo" is a coming-of-age tale that shows the reality of trying to make it during a period of vast corruption in the Dominican Republic. The efforts of Israel, the mute shoe shiner, reveal his determination and perseverance through harsh conditions.
This engaging novel also includes a theme of love. One of the male characters, Adi, who is an American living in exile, starts to develop dangerous romantic feelings for a drug lord. As the story unfolds, readers will feel a rush of emotions, including sympathy for Adi and compassion for Israel.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Pimo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
