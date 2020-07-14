LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Technologies announced today the world debut of Cash Express Luxury Line™ at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. The property is first to offer the premiere legacy-based game to players. Featured on the leading MarsX™ cabinet, Cash Express Luxury Line highlights Aristocrat's best performing core brands: Buffalo™, 50 Lions™ and Timberwolf™.
"We're ecstatic to bring Cash Express Luxury Line to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa for this world premiere," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. "Cash Express is a legacy title that we're excited to bring back for our players with new and exciting features."
This high volatility game incorporates Cash-on-Reels with repeat wins. Players will enjoy seeing credit value wins on-screen with frequently triggered game features that put them right in the conductor's seat. Additionally, players will appreciate the Gold Train Feature, where landing a Gold Train symbol along with the qualifying trigger symbol awards repeat jackpot wins.
"We're excited to be the first to offer Cash Express Luxury Line to our players," said Jonathan Marcus, vice president of marketing of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. "We continue to look for exclusive options to bring to our floor that we know our players will love."
Cash Express Luxury Line is available at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Tampa & Casino now.
ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.
ABOUT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO TAMPA
Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality and entertainment. The casino features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables. Additionally, the property offers a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers ten restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill, as well as the new elegant Italian restaurant, Cipresso. Recent openings include a new hotel tower, an elevated arrival experience, the Hard Rock Event Center and Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
ABOUT HARD ROCK®
With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
For Aristocrat
Paul Speirs-Hernandez
Steinbeck Communications
paul@steinbeckcommunications.com
Meghan Sleik
Director of Marketing
Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com
For Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Darien Cobb
Public Relations Manager
Darien.Cobb@seminolehardrock.com