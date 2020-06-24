LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Technologies announced today the launch of the first ever Buffalo Xing™ at Silverton Casino. The newest evolution of the fan-favorite brand Buffalo™, the Buffalo Xing offers the ultimate gaming experience for players that offers all their favorite Buffalo games in one space. The Buffalo Xing will officially open with an event on Wednesday, July 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
"We're thrilled to unveil the Buffalo Xing at Silverton Casino," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and data analytics for Aristocrat. "Our Buffalo fans will love this dedicated gaming experience with all of their favorite Buffalo game titles in one space on the casino floor."
The grand opening event is open to anyone with a Silverton Rewards players card. Additionally, the first 50 Silverton Rewards guests will receive $20 in free slot play and other Buffalo swag giveaways.
"To partner with Aristocrat and launch the first Buffalo Xing is very exciting for us," said Rob Kunkle, President at Silverton Casino. "Our players love the Buffalo brand and we look forward to offering them a zone on the casino floor unlike any other where they can find all of their favorite Buffalo titles."
ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in approximately 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.
ABOUT SILVERTON CASINO
Silverton Casino Hotel offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton Casino Hotel is home to a variety of restaurants and dining options, including the Seasons Buffet, the 24-hour Sundance Grill, Shady Grove Lounge, Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Mi Casa Grill Cantina, WuHu Noodle, Starbucks and Johnny Rockets. In addition to the flagship 165,000-square-foot Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Silverton offers 90,000 square feet of gaming with more than 1,500 slot machines and 23 table games and the Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge. The property features a 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 4,000 sharks, stingrays and tropical fish, which was voted "Best Attraction" in the Best of Las Vegas®. Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit www.silvertoncasino.com.
