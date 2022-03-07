LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) is excited to announce that Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels will co-direct The Lion, a one-man folk musical telling a true story of survival, alongside Alex Stenhouse, with actor, singer and musician Max Alexander-Taylor starring in the lead role of Ben. The show will be produced by Danielle Tarento in association with Arizona Theatre Company at Southwark Playhouse from May 25 through June 25. Following its run in London, The Lion will come to Arizona for ATC's much anticipated 55th season.
This is the first revival of Benjamin Scheuer's Drama Desk Award-winning autobiographical show, which was originally directed by Daniels in 2015.
"Part of our long-range plans at ATC involve bringing the best in the world to Arizona and showcasing the best of what makes Arizona special to the rest of the world," said Daniels. "Working with world class producers like Danielle Tarento in co-creating ATC's first show in London do just that. Not only are we honored to work with such an esteemed producer, co-director and actor, but we're excited for AZ audiences to see Benjamin Scheuer's profound and moving musical about how great things can come from awful things."
With a guitar in hand, Scheuer confronts his turbulent life's journey from a rift in his childhood to his own brush with mortality. During 70 minutes of songs, monologues and virtuosic guitar playing, Scheuer tells an inspiring story of love, loss, despair and hope that reminds us how, even in our darkest moments, music, family and community can help us find our true voice and the strength to 'Weather the Storm.'
Scheuer is an American songwriter and recipient of the 2021 Kleban Prize for Lyrics. "The Lion" won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance; a well as the Off-West-End Award for Best New Musical. Scheuer's album "Songs from 'The Lion'" was released in 2016 (Warner/ADA), along with four music videos (directed by Bafta and Emmy-winner Peter Baynton) which garnered prizes including Best Commissioned Film at the Annecy Film Festival, and two consecutive Public Choice for Best Music Video at the British Animation Awards. Originally from New York, Scheuer lives in London with his wife and daughter.
For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, please visit ATC.org.
About Arizona Theatre Company
Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 54th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Geri Wright. ATC operates in two major cities and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the official State theatre.
