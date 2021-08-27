TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rachel Lynett, a playwright, producer, and teaching artist, has won Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) 2021 National Latinx Playwrights Award for their play, Black Mexican, and will receive $1,000 and a workshop at ATC.
Black Mexican explores who gets to be a part of Latinidad. As the women in Black Mexican discover the truth about their natal identities, they must confront their own internal biases that created an environment where a white woman could pass herself off as Cuban, but a Belizean would be shut down for identifying as Latine.
"Rachel Lynett's passionate exploration of the true breadth of Latine identity in Black Mexican places itself at the center of urgent conversations and came into the National Latinx Playwrights Award (NLPA) on the heels of this social change," said Arizona Theatre Company Resident Playwright-in-Residence Elaine Romero. "False assumed identities might be easy to understand, but to rewire our country's consciousness about what it means to be Afro-Latine requires a deep artistic exploration, such as Lynett's. It stems from the truth of wanting to own one's Latine roots in a world that does not have the imagination to see beyond black and white. It is my sincere hope that theatres will aggressively program Black Mexican for its relentless unveiling of so many truths and the corresponding conversations Lynett's powerful play will ignite."
Established in 1995, the National Latinx Playwrights Award is unique in both its longevity and prescience. Previous recipients include Kristoffer Diaz (Pulitzer Prize nominee), Marisela Treviño Orta (Pen Center USA Literary Award recipient), Caridad Svich (2021 Obie Award winner), Carolos Murillo (Jerome Fellow), Octavio Solis (NEA Fellowship), Karen Zacarías (Helen Hayes Award recipient) and Luis Alfaro (MacArthur Fellowship or "genius" grant recipient). Of the past 26 recipients, only two have not yet gone on to productions across the United States and around the world. ATC's long history of recognizing Latine voices is echoed in its embrace of new work that does not neatly comport to genre, form, or subject.
"It is a privilege and an honor to be on the selection committee to choose this year's recipient of the National Latinx Playwrights Award. We received several notable submissions. However, Black Mexican was a clear stand out," said Arizona Theatre Company Associate Artistic Director Chanel Bragg. "One of our core values here at Arizona Theatre Company is the importance of conversation. Rachel Lynett's thought-provoking piece examines the struggle of antiblackness within Latinidad. Black Mexican is not only topical to the moment, but pertinent to enforcing a much-needed dialogue in relation to antiblackness today."
Lynett's works have been featured at San Diego REP, where Black Mexican will be given a reading as part of the Latinx New Play Festival in September, Magic Theatre, Mirrorbox Theatre, Laboratory Theatre of Florida, Barrington Stage Company, Theatre Lab, Theatre Prometheus, Florida Studio Theatre, Laughing Pig Theatre Company, Capital Repertory Theatre, Teatro Espejo, the Kennedy Center Page-to-Stage Festival, TheatreSquared, Equity Library Theatre-Chicago, Talk Back Theatre, American Stage Theatre Company, Indiana University (Bloomington), Edgewood College, and Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Lynett's plays Last Night and HE DID IT also made the 2020 Kilroy's List. Rachel Lynett is the Artistic Director of Rachel Lynett Theatre Company and Executive Director of Page by Page.
About Arizona Theatre Company
Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 54th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Geri Wright. ATC operates in two major cities and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the official State theatre.
