ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the United States, announced today a new initiative with Arlington County to promote contactless payments for parking to reduce the number of people touching the parking meters. The mobile payment option protects the safety of both the people paying for parking and the County's workforce by reducing physical interactions with meters at over 5,700 parking spaces. With the recent COVID-19 crisis, many city leaders across the country are encouraging residents to use the app versus the meter or paystation to prevent the spread of the virus.
The ParkMobile app is a free download for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the meter.
"We are proud to work with Arlington on this important initiative to promote contactless parking payments in the County," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have millions of users in the D.C. metro area who should avoid touching the meter and pay for parking on their mobile device."
ParkMobile has been available in Arlington since 2014 and there are over 2.5 million users across the DC metro area. The app can be used to pay for parking in Washington, DC, Alexandria, and Montgomery County. Beyond the metro area, the app is available in over 400 cities across the U.S. including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Pittsburgh.
About ParkMobile
ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Product Innovation. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.
