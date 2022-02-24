FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arreva®, the trusted advisor and industry leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, healthcare hospitality, and digital auction software, announced today the launch of "Driven by Cause with David Blyer and Jay Fiske", a nonprofit industry podcast focused on bringing you powerful, inspiring conversations with the most prolific philanthropists and fundraising leaders in the industry to find out who they are, and to share their insights and advice from lessons learned on their path to success on everything from leadership to fundraising to engaging board members, volunteers, and more.
Driven by Cause can be streamed by subscribing for notifications whenever new episodes premiere, or directly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on Arreva's YouTube channel. Episode One of Driven by Cause premieres on Friday, February 25th, 2022, and features renowned philanthropist and technology innovator, Susan Packard Orr.
Susan Packard Orr has spent a lifetime serving in philanthropic and leadership positions in the sector, including as Chairman of the Board of the David and Lucile Packard Foundation for over 20 years. She has since been appointed honorary Trustee Emeritus of the Foundation and continues to serve as an advisor, in addition to serving on the board of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, and the National Audubon Society. Her past board service includes Stanford University and Hewlett-Packard Company. Susan is also an innovative nonprofit technology leader, who co-founded Arreva, the trusted advisor and market leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, auction, and healthcare hospitality software that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. She holds an M.S. in computer science from New Mexico Tech and an M.B.A. and B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.
David Blyer, co-host of Driven by Cause, says "Every day, we speak with amazing nonprofit industry leaders, and hear their stories about how and why they do what they do so successfully. We are so excited to be sharing these conversations with the entire nonprofit community, through this unique thought platform, so they can hear their stories about what motivates them to do the life-changing things they do daily."
"It's an honor to get to sit down with some of the most captivating folks in the space. We get to hear about how they have raised money to give back to their communities, and the world, in the most awe-inspiring ways. It's truly an honor to highlight their stories and share what drives their cause," says Jay Fiske, co-host of Driven by Cause.
Learn more about Driven by Cause, subscribe for podcast updates, and stream Episode 1, featuring philanthropist, Susan Packard Orr at https://www.arreva.com/driven-by-cause.
