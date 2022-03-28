Arrow's endorsement will help make Ohio the largest market in the nation for electronic instant bingo in local veteran's clubs and fraternal organizations
CLEVELAND, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cleveland-based, Arrow International, Inc. (Arrow), the world's largest manufacturer of charitable and social gaming products, including paper and electronic pull tabs, is proud to announce that it is the only Ohio-based company to receive an electronic instant bingo endorsement by the Attorney General of the State of Ohio to manufacture charitable electronic instant bingo machines - also known as E-bingo or electronic pull tabs. Arrow has invested over $100 million leading up to the initial statewide roll out, making it the single largest expansion of charitable gaming for fraternal and veteran's organizations in the country.
"Today, Arrow is raising the standard for charitable gaming in Ohio, investing more in this expansion than all of our competitors," Arrow COO John Gallagher III said. "Our unmatched commitment and investment in people, products, and processes ensure we remain the leader in this market and in our home state. We appreciate the responsibility and honor we have in working with these organizations and we run our business with integrity to ensure we're carrying out our founding principles."
In the last six months, Arrow has acquired Ohio-based Lancaster Bingo Company, the largest charitable gaming distributor in the United States, along with the second-largest Ohio-based charitable gaming distributor, to support the rollout. In addition, Arrow acquired Tab Wizard, the most popular paper pull-tab point of sale system in Ohio for veteran's and fraternal clubs to integrate with their electronic instant bingo technology. Arrow and its affiliates have over 40 dedicated sales representatives and over 30 service technicians in Ohio, many of whom have served in the armed forces. In total, Arrow employs 600 people in Ohio and 1,200 across the globe.
E-bingo was signed into law on June 30, 2021. An estimated 600 organizations have applied to have E-bingo at their locations. Arrow's charitable gaming products raise an average of $70M each year in Ohio to support local veteran's, fraternal and social organizations along with many other vital community charities. Globally, Arrow products raise more than $1.5 billion dollars in charitable funds annually.
"Today marks a great advancement in the charitable sector of the gaming industry directly benefitting the Veterans Clubs and Fraternal Organizations as well as their respective communities within Ohio. E-bingo in Ohio is going to be one of the largest expansions of charitable gaming in recent years," said Chris Strano, Arrow COO, eGaming division. "We have grown our team to support this expansion with many experienced gaming professionals, best-in-class hardware, and exciting game content. The impact Arrow will bring to Ohio clubs will continue to benefit charities for many years. Arrow is going to break the mold providing charities with more favorable pricing allowing Ohio Veterans Clubs and Fraternal Organizations to remain financially sustainable. The success created in Ohio will act as a blueprint for other states that follow."
Arrow's proposed model allows veteran and fraternal organizations to make higher margins, pricing their products 30% below competitor levels so more dollars can be infused into the clubs. Of the revenue that charitable gaming raises for each post, at least 25% is earmarked to support other charities including youth programs, emergency shelters, fire departments, senior centers, and many other charitable programs in their local communities. Ohio has the potential to be the largest club market for electronic pull tabs in the country and Arrow is committed to making a significant impact in their home state.
"As a Cleveland-based company, Arrow employs many individuals from my district and has helped local charities raise millions of dollars. Their participation in the program will help build Cleveland's economy and retain and grow jobs close to home," State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) said.
Representative Sweeney was one of many lawmakers who supported a bipartisan effort to secure passage of this bill to support economic development and jobs throughout Ohio. The legislation was championed by Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima), Senate Majority Floor Leader Kirk Schuring (R-Canton), Senator Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville), Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), Representative Jeff LaRe (R-Violet Township), and Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport).
Ohio is the eighth state to adopt electronic bingo as a fundraising tool for charitable organizations. In addition to working with hundreds of organizations throughout Ohio, Arrow holds over 130 gaming licenses across the world. The company also serves a wide variety of regulated gaming institutions including lotteries, casinos, tribal gaming enterprises, and cruise ships.
To learn more about electronic instant bingo and charitable gaming, visit http://www.arrowinternational.com.
About Arrow:
Arrow International, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of charitable and social gaming products, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of the best games for charities. Arrow was founded in 1967 in Ohio, first developing bingo paper that revolutionized the charitable gaming market. Almost six decades later, the family-owned company has expanded the product line to include pull tabs, bingo paper and equipment, ink, and a robust line of electronic gaming products. Each year Arrow's products raise more than $1.5 billion for non-profit organizations and charities around the world.
