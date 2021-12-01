MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art Connection USA is proud to present this year's premiere art exhibit and sale for Art Basel 2021, in beautiful Miami Beach, Florida. Featuring works of art from some of the top artists in the industry. As well as live art performances! This years Art Basel art show will include live music, performances, paintings, pop art, and sculptures. The art show and sale begins on December 2nd and will commence on December 5th, 2021.

Art Connection USA 2021 Art Basel Artists Include: Mr. Brainwash, Marc Rudinsky, Dalia Kantor, Yaniv Edery, Aiiroh, Efi Mashiah, Ozel Hai, Laura Curielle, Ferjo, Vincent Byrnes, Peter Max, and more!

Attendance To The Art Connection USA 2021 Art Basel Art Show: is free for everyone of all ages. We encourage everyone to take time out during this busy holiday season to come in and enjoy some amazing art at one of Miami Beach's premiere hotel's the Fountainebleau. The Fountainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach is located at 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33140. The Art Connection USA art show, exhibit, and sale will take place in the Fleur de Leis Ballroom.

For more Information please feel free to contact us at Art Connection, USA.

Art Connection USA

Phone: (954) 977-8177

Website: ArtConnectionUSA.com

Fountainebleau Miami Beach

Phone: (800) 548-8886

Website: Fontainebleau.com

