MADISON, Wis., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Be You! Building people up through artistic expression is the theme of the sixth annual student art contest sponsored by WEA Member Benefits and the WEA Member Benefits Foundation.
Young artists are invited to submit pieces inspired by the diversity each of us brings to the world—a unique personal characteristic or style of art, a life experience, something that illustrates pride in what makes you who you are, or simply a creation that celebrates how diversity enriches our lives.
Monetary prizes from the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc., will be awarded to ten student winners, and one student artist will receive the "Loeymae Lange Best in Class" award. The "Best in Class" award is named in memory of Loeymae Lange, a former art teacher at Cooper Elementary school in Burlington, Wisconsin. Her brother, Dr. Paul Lange, and his wife June are honoring Loeymae's legacy and love for art by providing this memorial gift to the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc.
"This year's contest is meant to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion in our communities. We look forward to seeing how students reflect this important and timely topic in their creations," said David Kijek, WEA Member Benefits President and CEO. "It's wonderful to be able to recognize and reward talented students and teachers in Wisconsin and generous gifts, like that of Dr. Lange, makes it possible."
The deadline to enter the 2021 student art contest is Friday, April 30, 2021. Finalists will be announced in June. More information about the art contest, including contest rules, eligibility, and art submission information is available at weabenefits.com/studentartcontest.
About WEA Member Benefits
WEA Member Benefits has been helping Wisconsin public school employees achieve their financial goals for over 45 years by providing personal insurance and retirement and investment programs. We operate as a trust that reinvests any profits back into programs that benefit participants. We have no shareholders. This allows us to focus on meeting the needs of those we serve with high-quality products that are competitively priced. We have one of the highest customer retention and satisfaction rates in the industry. Learn more at weabenefits.com.
About the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc.
The WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc., launched in March 2019 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity that supports Wisconsin public education through grants and charitable donations to public educators, public schools, and the communities they serve. More information about the foundation can be found at weafoundation.org.
