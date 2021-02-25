Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

 By Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 25th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony, set for Saturday, April 10, 2021, Pre Show3:00PM PST, Awards Show – 4:00 PM PST. The event will break with tradition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be presented on a digital platform streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience.  The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Scott Moses, ADG.

For more information and ticket reservations, go to www.adgawards25.com.  

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM 

          Mank

                    Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

          Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

                    Production Designer: Mark Ricker

          Mulan

                    Production Designer: Grant Major

          News of the World

                    Production Designer: David Crank

          The Trial of the Chicago 7

                    Production Designer: Shane Valentino 

     2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM 

          Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

                    Production Designer: K.K. Barrett         

          Pinocchio

                    Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

          Tenet

                    Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

          The Midnight Sky

                    Production Designer: Jim Bissell

          Wonder Woman 1984

                    Production Designer: Aline Bonetto        

3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

          Da 5 Bloods

                    Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

          I'm Thinking of Ending Things

                    Production Designer: Molly Hughes

          Palm Springs

                    Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

          Promising Young Woman

                    Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

          The Prom

                    Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

          A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

                    Production Designer: Matt Perry

          Onward

                    Production Designer: Noah Klocek

          Soul

                    Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

          The Croods: A New Age

                    Production Designer: Nate Wragg

          Wolfwalkers

                    Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION ARE:

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

           Lovecraft Country: "I Am"

                    Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

           Perry Mason: "Chapter Three"

                    Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

           The Crown: "War"

                    Production Designer: Martin Childs

           The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"

                    Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

           Westworld: "Parce Domine"

                    Production Designer: Howard Cummings

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

           Killing Eve: "Are You from Pinner?"

                    Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

           Ozark: "Wartime"

                    Production Designer: David Bomba

           The Flight Attendant: "After Dark"

                    Production Designer: Sara K. White

           The Twilight Zone: "Among the Untrodden"

                    Production Designer: Michael Wylie

           Utopia: "Just a Fanboy"

                    Production Designer: Steve Arnold

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

          Fargo

                    Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

          Hollywood

                    Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

          Little Fires Everywhere

                    Production Designer: Jessica Kender

          The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

                    Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

          The Queen's Gambit

                    Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

           Dead to Me: "You Don't Have to Go," "It Had to Be You"

                    Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

           Emily in Paris: "Emily in Paris"

                    Production Designer: Anne Seibel

           Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: "Pilot"

                    Production Designer: Mark Worthington

           Space Force: "THE LAUNCH"

                    Production Designer: Susie Mancini

           What We Do in the Shadows: "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches"

                    Production Designer: Kate Bunch

9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES    

            Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: "Unintended Consequences"

                    Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

           Bob Hearts Abishola: "Randy's a Wrangler," "Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers"

                      "Straight Outta Lagos"

                    Production Designer: John Shaffner

           Family Reunion: "Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?"                          

                   "Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?"

                    Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

           The Neighborhood: "Welcome to the New Pastor," "Welcome to the Hockey Game"

                    Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

           Will & Grace: "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It's Time"

                    Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

           Adidas Originals: "Superstar – Change is a Team Sport"

                    Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

           Apple: "Vertical Cinema"

                    Production Designer: Shane Valentino

           Camila Cabello: "My Oh My"

                    Production Designer: François Audouy

           Harry Styles: "Falling"

                    Production Designer: François Audouy

           Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

                    Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

          Earth to Ned: "Ned: The Musical"

                    Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

          Saturday Night Live: "Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,"

                    Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.," "Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters"

                    Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

          The Masked Singer: "The Season Premiere – The Masks Return"

                    Production Designer: James Connelly

          The Voice: "Live Finale Ep. 18," "The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1," "The Battles Premiere Ep. 6"

                    Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss

          Wheel of Fortune: "Consumer Cellular Secret Santa," "Fabulous Food"

                    Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

12. VARIETY SPECIAL

           Black Is King

                    Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

           Democratic National Convention 2020

                    Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

           Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

                    Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

           The Oscars

                    Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

           Yearly Departed

                    Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev

As previously announced, multiple award-winning writer-director-producer Ryan Murphy, whose film and television shows have consistently reflected the highest quality of production design, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts and will be announced shortly.  

The producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG. Online balloting will be held March 11April 7,2021 and winners will be announced at the digital awards ceremony on Saturday, April 10, 2021. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producer's signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: Debbie@adg.org.

Sponsors include: Premier Level: Aztek Wallcovering, McLaren, SHOWPRO; Premier Trade: Shutterstock; Media sponsors: Variety and SHOOT Magazine/ SHOOTonline.

MEDIA: For credentials, please CLICK HERE

About the Art Directors Guild:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 2,700 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata · Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 · 298518@email4pr.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media

310.207-4410 ·  adgawards@ingledodd.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-directors-guild-announces-nominations-for-25th-annual-adg-excellence-in-production-design-awards-301235793.html

SOURCE Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.