HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony, returning to a live-in person ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.
NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Dune
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Green Knight
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Don't Look Up
In the Heights
The Lost Daughter
Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg
No Time to Die
4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Great: "Dickhead," "Seven Days," "Wedding"
Loki: "Glorious Purpose"
Lost In Space: "Three Little Birds"
The Witcher: "A Grain of Truth"
6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Morning Show: "My Least Favorite Year," "It's Like the Flu," "A Private Person"
Squid Game: "Gganbu"
Succession: "The Disruption," "Too Much Birthday"
Yellowstone: "No Kindness for the Coward"
7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Halston
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision:
The White Lotus
Only Murders in the Building: "True Crime"
Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!"
Ted Lasso: "Carol of the Bells," "Man City," "Beard After Hours"
What We Do in the Shadows: "The Prisoner," "The Cloak of Duplication," "The Siren"
Call Your Mother: "Pilot"
The Conners - Season 3: "A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,"
Dave: "Ad Man," "Enlightened Dave," "Dave"
Family Reunion: "Remember When M'Dear Changed History?"
Punky Brewster: "Put a Ring on It"
Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro
Apple: "Saving Simon" Shot on iPhone 13 Pro
Apple Music: "Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever"
Gucci: "Aria"
Neom: "Made to Change"
Coldplay X BTS: "My Universe"
Ed Sheeran: "Shivers"
P!nk: "All I Know So Far"
Taylor Swift: "All Too Well"
12. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: "Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff"
RuPaul's Drag Race: "Condragulations," "Bossy Rossy Rubot," "Gettin' Lucky"
Saturday Night Live: "Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers," "Host: Maya Rudolph + Music:
Waffles + Mochi: "Tomato"
13. VARIETY SPECIAL
American Express – Unstaged (with SZA)
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) &
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Yearly Departed
As previously announced, director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award. The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. Producer of the 2022 ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (The Alienist, Solos and Station Eleven). Joining the team as stage designer is Emmy-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards).
