MIAMI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The educational program "Viewpoint" with host Dennis Quaid will explore art opportunities for children on an upcoming episode in current development. The segment will discuss the importance of art implementation and the options available for children with leading industry experts. "A Dog's Purpose" actor Dennis Quaid will host the show, and content for the episode will be provided by experts with unique perspectives in the space.
Many schools in the United States have shifted towards a primary focus on core subjects like reading and math, but many believe the arts are also essential to incorporate. While some may consider the arts to be a luxury, they can potentially be the building blocks for a child's development.
Art development is vital for children because it teaches them gross motor and fine motor skills and how to be independent and think for themselves. Art helps children process new information and provides an outlet for emotions and a means to connect with others. Encouraging and providing art development is a crucial way to help children grow and better understand and connect with the world around them.
Viewpoint is pleased to use its program to educate audiences about the importance of art initiatives for children. Experts in art and education will discuss additional details about the need for art in children's lives in the segment hosted by Dennis Quaid.
Viewpoint is a short educational program distributed across the United States. The program has accepted multiple Tellys for its efforts in education. A tenured team of directors and producers anchor the show.
