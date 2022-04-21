Arts professionals are invited to submit for visual and performing art, sculpture, and residency program
ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.'s Arts and Culture Department has published a call for artists for the thirteenth year of the Art on the Atlanta BeltLine exhibition. Artists across all mediums and at any stage of their careers are invited to participate via visual and performance art, sculpture, and the residency program.
Since 2010, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has brought visual and performing arts to its parks and trails throughout the city. Art on the Atlanta BeltLine has grown to be the largest temporary exhibition of its kind in the south, creating an outdoor, public gallery over 12 linear miles. The Atlanta BeltLine seeks equity and inclusion across all programmatic elements and is committed to paying artists a living wage for their work and to providing arts and culture jobs in the local economy and beyond.
Artists, art collectives and organizations are invited to submit their Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) for one or any of the following exhibition categories:
BeltLine Public Art Residency Program – The Atlanta BeltLine residency program is designed to offer real-world exposure operating within the realm of public art and infrastructure. Unlike collegiate or gallery residencies that operate within the structure and stricture of those prescribed spaces and audiences, the public realm presents many unique challenges including, but not limited to: responsibilities to multiple audiences simultaneously, community place keeping and empowerment, space and environment, and the many components of the civic system including permitting, ordinances, and governmental offices. The program seeks qualified individuals or artist to fill the following roles:
Scholar-in-Residence
Curator-in-Residence
Artist-in-Residence
BeltLine Walls Volume 5 (Murals) – Artists are invited to submit their qualifications to create a mural along the BeltLine. Artists will work on their walls for the duration of a few weeks in October, culminating in a grand reveal and community celebration at the end of the festival.
BeltLine Flow (Performance Series) – Artists are invited to submit qualifications to perform along the Atlanta BeltLine corridor during the exhibition season. These performances are not limited in number of times the performances may occur, nor are they subject to any specific dates on which performances must occur. These performances are designed to act as a pop-up style event to creatively activate and celebrate the corridor in many locations. These events are "acoustic" in nature, self-sustaining and do not require outside power sources, a sound engineer or technical support.
BeltLine Spaces (Sculpture Exhibition) – Artists are invited to submit their qualifications in 3D, monumental, installation, pre-fabricated, site specific or land art sculptural work.
BeltLine After Dark (Festival) – This annual festival celebrates the communities and spaces along the BeltLine trails. Artists are invited to submit their qualifications to activate the parks and greenspaces around the corridor. Previous seasons have included concerts, ballet, theater, opera and interactive roving performances.
Lantern Parade – Musicians who wish to be included in the 2022-2023 Lantern Parade should contact Chantelle Rytter directly at chantellerytter@gmail.com.
Interested artists should first review the Request for Qualifications and then prepare to submit their Statement of Qualifications through Vendor Registry by downloading and following the SOQ template. A jury will review all responses to ensure certain qualifications and requirements are met and to provide ABI with a short-list of artists best qualified to participate. The short-listed artists will then be asked to submit a full proposal for Art on the Atlanta BeltLine.
Once all proposals are received, they will be posted on art.beltline.org where the community will be invited to give feedback on each piece. Once all feedback is received, final selections will be made and artists notified. Art installations, performances, and activations will take place between July 2022 and June 2023.
Additionally, the exhibition is seeking volunteer jurors to assist in reviewing artists' credentials and qualifications and selecting those who will be invited to submit a full proposal. Jurors are asked to apply by June 1 by submitting a letter of interest and a CV to Miranda Kyle, Arts and Culture Program Manager, at mkyle@atlbeltline.org.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. EST on June 13, 2022. All applicants must sign up and submit Statements of Qualifications electronically through Vendor Registry, ABI's procurement system. Information and a video explaining the process are available at art.beltline.org/opencall.
About the Atlanta BeltLine
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.'s vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. As one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, the Atlanta BeltLine is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta with our partner organizations and host communities through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing, and public spaces for all. For more information on the Atlanta BeltLine, please visit http://www.BeltLine.org.
About Art on the Atlanta BeltLine
Art on the Atlanta BeltLine is largest temporary public art exhibition in the history of Atlanta. It showcases the work of hundreds of visual artists, performers, and musicians along the Atlanta BeltLine corridor. This spectacular project places working professionals alongside emerging artists and draws residents and visitors into some of the most unique public spaces in the City of Atlanta, providing powerful perspectives on the city and its vibrant neighborhoods. The exhibition showcases how art strengthens and beautifies current and former industrial areas and creates signature spaces exemplifying the transformation of the city through the Atlanta BeltLine. Art on the Atlanta BeltLine touches almost 20 intown communities. More information about Art on the Atlanta BeltLine is available at art.beltline.org.
