Artaluma, Petaluma's new Creativity Center, opens its doors with a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday April 30th, 2022 from 3-6:30pm.
PETALUMA, Calif. , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event starts with an open house from 3-4:45pm offering hands-on and interactive art, dance and theater games for kids and adults. At 5pm Petaluma Mayor, Teresa Barrett, joins Elizabeth McKoy, Artaluma Director, in a champagne toast and welcome, followed by a happy hour and dance party with live musical entertainment by Vernon Bush, musical director of Glide Memorial Church Choir in San Francisco, and SoloRio, acclaimed Sonoma County Americana band, accompanied by guest pianist Timothy Drury of Eagles fame. RSVP for free ticket
"At Artaluma, our non-profit mission is to inspire, unleash and celebrate creativity in everyone," says McKoy. "Art is for everybody, regardless of experience and training."
Classes and events at Artaluma are designed to help people of all ages find their creative spark in dance, visual art, theater, storytelling, music, and more.
"Petaluma now has one more exciting art venue with the opening of Artaluma, the latest addition to our vibrant arts community," says Teresa Barrett, Petaluma Mayor.
As a Creativity Gym, Artaluma offers regular Groove dance fitness classes for physical fitness in addition to a variety of art activities for people of all ages to flex their creativity muscles, too. Exciting classes include digital storytelling, art journaling club, acrylic paint pouring, and youth after school art and performing arts summer camps. This fall Artaluma plans to launch a show choir program (like Glee) called "The Riffs," partnering with a Petaluma public school for youth in grades 3-7 who want to "sing, dance and shine."
McKoy, a recent Petaluma resident, is best known as the founder and former Artistic Director of the Berkeley Playhouse, an award-winning professional theater and conservatory, and she is now putting her heart and soul into the creation of Artaluma.
"There is no greater feeling than working collaboratively with others, the combination of creativity, community, and connection is what Artaluma is all about." said McKoy, who has recently been instrumental in organizing a grassroots "Arts Alive" alliance in Petaluma, and is working in close collaboration with Petaluma Arts Center and the Petaluma Downtown Association.
"Artaluma is a wonderful new contributor to the local arts landscape and the growing list of creative collaborators in Petaluma," says Carin Jacobs, Executive Director of Petaluma Arts Center. McKoy adds, "There is so much we can do if we link arms, support one another and coordinate our efforts. We have many exciting plans for the future."
Artaluma is a vibrant multi-disciplinary Creativity Center for adults and families located in historic downtown Petaluma at 145 Keller Street. The expansive 3,000 sq.ft. building is over a century old with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. A charming shady outdoor patio is also used as a classroom and meeting space. An array of exciting and joyful arts-based classes, workshops, retreats, and camps are offered. Artaluma encourages everyone to create art, take risks and to find freedom and joy in the ability to express one's unique artistic voice in the world. Artistic learning inspires, unleashes and celebrates the very best in ourselves. Join our unique and supportive community. http://www.artaluma.com
