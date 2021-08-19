WROCLAW, Poland, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Paintings has made another step towards the evolution of AI futuristic technology. The company specializes in the development of AI algorithms that are trained to create ethereal works of art. The latest advance is presented by brand new video materials that can boast realistic 3D details being harmonically embedded into the original 2D pattern.
The process of three-dimensional graphics integration became available with an experiment when the existing AI model was programmed to train on a new 3D dataset. The implemented dataset has been composed of thousands of 3D footages, thus, allowing the AI algorithms to expand the horizons of possible by mixing various art concepts and styles. AI video art is about to move to a whole new level and become even more dynamic, innovative, and mind-boggling.
"Can you imagine what will happen if you dare to stir the classic abstraction and sharp-cut 3D elements? What will be the outcome of adding computer-generated colors to the common ones? We have traveled a long and glorious road to release this collection, and we are totally satisfied with the results. Creating something new, if not innovative, is always a great pleasure." - says Alex Solonsky, the founder of the project.
A while ago Artificial Paintings launched the training of a new AI model from scratch. From that moment, every user had a unique opportunity to keep track of the spectacular process on the project's Twitter (@ArtificialNFT) or on Instagram (@Artificial_Paintings). New interactive experiments are coming soon!
