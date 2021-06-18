AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LGND Inc. announces Pierce Brosnan's debut collection of digital artworks titled BIG NOISE. The collection features new work inspired by his painting Earplugs, which Brosnan created while filming his first James Bond film GoldenEye in 1995. BIG NOISE is currently available to preview on LGND.art and will officially launch on Father's Day, June 20th at 8 PM (EST).
Brosnan's painting, Earplugs, was inspired by the "how to" instructions found on earplug packets handed out on the set of the movie Goldeneye. Since then, he's created numerous landscapes, abstracts, and colorful portraits that have sold for up to $1.4 million dollars. For his first-ever NFT collection, Brosnan explores the digital art landscape with new work that's reminiscent of primitive graphics and 90's multi-player video games. Compelled by the source material, Brosnan transforms his artwork into a fascinating multimedia NFT that incorporates abstract movement, self-recorded sound elements including his voice, and bespoke visuals.
"It's been a pleasure to explore this new medium of digital art with my friends at LGND.art," says Brosnan. "Creating art has always been a passion of mine. Exploring the infinite capabilities of digital art has given me the opportunity to grow as an artist as well as make my work more accessible on a platform that's also eco-conscious."
"As a platform and a community, LGND focuses on artist empowerment, sustainability, and technical innovation," says Ty Carter, Head of the Artist Council at LGND. "Pierce Brosnan's exhibition is a remarkable showcase of unique artworks each sourcing elements of his career and the aesthetics of modern technology."
ABOUT LGND:
LGND is a digital arts platform built by artists, for artists, with a core mission to provide members the simplest and most secure way to purchase NFT art online. LGND enables artists to integrate their work into the NFT market on their own terms, reach a larger audience, and secure their digital legacy through eco-conscious blockchain technology. LGND is committed to minimizing the ecological impact of NFTs and prioritizes platform sustainability by utilizing the WAX proof-of-stake blockchain, featuring an authentication process up to 125,000 times more efficient than other methods. As a platform and a community, LGND focuses on artist empowerment, sustainability, and technical innovation to provide best in category service and opportunities for creators and their fans alike. You are LGND.
ABOUT PIERCE BROSNAN
Pierce Brosnan OBE is an Irish actor, artist, film producer, and environmental activist. Brosnan has stated that Art was his first love, and he took up painting seriously in the late 1980s during his first wife's illness. "Sometimes dramatic moments affect the way you see yourself in the world." He found painting therapeutic. "I started painting again, and out came every color." Brosnan has maintained his studio practice throughout his acting career and spends much of his free time between film shoots in his studio. He typically sells his original artwork and donates proceeds to raise money for his favorite charities. Citing his influences as Picasso, Matisse, Bonnard, and Kandinsky, Brosnan's artwork incorporates numerous landscapes and abstracts and colorful portraits in a multitude of different media.
Brosnan recently wrote about the artist LeRoy Neiman for Juxtapoz Magazine and discussed his Art on the globally successful podcast Talk Art. He is currently working on an exhibition of his paintings and drawings in Los Angeles that will open later this year.
