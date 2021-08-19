PHOENIX, Ariz., August 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bentley Gallery is pleased to present the work of artist Rick Levinson, and his emotionally poignant installation titled "Sarah Brodsky's Ring". The installation will run from Aug. 18 to Oct. 9, 2021. The opening is on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and features an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 215 East Grant Street in the revitalized Warehouse District of downtown Phoenix.
Sarah Brodsky's Ring is a kinetic, multimedia installation featuring paintings on free-hanging linens, sculptural assemblage, and works on paper. Through text and visual narrative, guest artist Rick Levinson creates an experiential journey through time, across generations, anchored by the gravitas of one tragic artifact.
Sarah Brodsky's died in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire that killed 143 garment workers in New York City in 1911. Engaged to be married, her ring's journey did not end on that fateful day. The installation it inspired tells a story of tragedy and the will- the need- to go on after it strikes us.
"It's been a pleasure working with Rick and seeing his vision for the gallery's large warehouse space manifest as the intimate and compelling visual narrative that is Sarah Brodsky's Ring," a representative from Bentley Gallery stated.
Shown internationally since the 1990's, this will be the second solo installation of Levinson's work in Arizona. Prior solo installations have included the Museo Nacional de la Estampa in Mexico City, Lehigh University Art Museum in Pennsylvania, the Yves Klein Archive in Paris, Gallery 44 and Galerie Splettstoesser in Kaarst, and the Luxe Gallery, Robert Miller Gallery, and Marc Straus Gallery in New York City.
"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to be shown in this beautiful setting", said Levinson, who works primarily from his studio in Tempe, Arizona. "Each of my works tells a story. In this case, Sarah's story, led to the creation of the works themselves. That her life was cut so tragically short resonated deeply with me. She deserves a forum for remembrance and introspection."
Rick Levinson is an artist and a former pulmonary/critical care physician. He has been a medical school faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania, and he has served as the medical director of the intensive care unit at the Honor Health Osborn Medical Center. His work often reflects these parallel, intense life journeys. The intensity and the nature of his medical career often serve as origination points for his deeply personal works.
About Rick Levinson –
Rick Levinson (American, born 1943) is an artist and former pulmonary/critical care physician. His works have been shown internationally since 1992, including exhibitions in New York, Germany, the Yves Klein Archives in Paris and the Museo Nacional de la Estampa in Mexico City. He was born in Salem, New Jersey, and lives and works in Paradise Valley, Arizona. You may find his art at http://www.ricklevinsonart.com .
About Bentley Gallery –
For more than thirty-five years Bentley Gallery has been synonymous with contemporary painting and sculpture in the Southwestern United States. The Phoenix art gallery represents mid-career and museum-collected artists from the U.S. and Europe.
Media Contact
