ARAD, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TheDeadSeaMuseum.com and International artist Spencer Tunick is proud to announce the completion of Tunick's newest photographic installation, with 200 participants each painted in white, in the Dead Sea Region of the Israeli City of Arad. In conjunction with the Israel Ministry of Tourism, the Mayor of Arad Nissan Ben Hamo, and Ari Leon Fruchter, the founder of The Dead Sea Museum, Tunick retuned to Israel to create a new work that draws needed attention to the daunting prospect of an ever-receding Dead Sea and to announce the building of a new museum devoted to environmental art and the Dead Sea in Arad.
200 enthusiastic contributors from all over Israel, representing diverse faiths, genders and backgrounds, posed as Tunick captured their beauty bare in the desert sun of Arad, painted white emulating pillars of salt escaping the vast Dead Sea span.
Spencer Tunick said, "I set out to capture the spectacle of this region, the vast importance that it holds, while stimulating the senses of everyone who sees this to make sure we don't continue to lose what remains of the Dead Sea."
"Dedicated people, baring their bodies to the elements, emphasizing the need for us to be one with the environment, and not in opposition to it, causing others to take notice and take action, is what the generous and brave participants are for today," Tunick said.
Following his 2011 public installation at Mineral Beach where Tunick photographed 1200 people across the Dead Sea, in Ein Gedi and the Ein Bokek Waterfalls, he was called back to the Dead Sea in 2021 to help pump new life to the Sea. Since his previous works, sea levels have drastically declined leaving the region unrecognizable from the beauty that it once held. Sink holes now have destroyed some of his locations in 2011 making them impossible to traverse and illegal to enter.
The installation is a collaboration between Tunick and Ari Leon Fruchter, social entrepreneur who has been working with the artist for 30 years, and was instrumental in facilitating the backing of the City of Arad. The new Dead Sea Museum, which was announced earlier this week, is currently an online virtual museum hosting Tunick's prior Dead Sea exhibition. It is in its early stages of being funded and physically developed and built in Arad.
Ari Leon Fruchter said "I am excited that Spencer Tunick came back and helped inspire new life to and hopefully preservation of the Dead Sea and the new Dead Sea Museum itself. It was a fascinating installation that will continue to enthrall viewers and art collectors and inspire the perpetuation of our Dead Sea."
TheDeadSeaMuseum.com was launched initially as a virtual museum as a collaboration between Fruchter and the architects Neuman Hayner Associates, Ikonospace, and Kunstamatrix. TheDeadSeaMuseum.com platform allows anyone in the world the ability to enjoy this museum exhibition free of charge and reaﬃrms the need to rejuvenate this historically signiﬁcant body of water.
