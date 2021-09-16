NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Artisti per Frescobaldi (Artists for Frescobaldi) project is the fruit of a natural evolution of what the Frescobaldi family have been able to achieve through their interest and passion for art for over 30 generations. That commitment has been a shared hallmark of other ancient noble families as well, who from the Renaissance forward guided Italy's artistic and cultural life, in Florence in particular, as patrons, commissioners of art, and collectors. That participation in the artistic world and support of artists remains today vitally important to the Frescobaldi Family.
Artists Gian Maria Tosatti, Erica Mahinay, and Andrew Dadson were invited to this year's fifth edition of the project. Their creativity centres on the CastelGiocondo estate and their artworks interpret that terroir: Gian Maria Tosatti's Cattività; Erica Mahinay's Test Site and Andrew Dadson's Ginestra (Cysisus scoparius) Violet and Rye-Grass (Festuca perennis) Blue.
Their pieces were judged by a prestigious jury composed of Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, President of the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo; Ralph Rugoff, Director of the Hayward Gallery of London; and Rina Carvajal, Director and Curator of the Museum of Art and Design, Miami Dade College. These eminent judges jointly selected and announced the winning artist, Gian Maria Tosatti.
The Artisti per Frescobaldi initiative, started in 2013 under the direction of Tiziana Frescobaldi and art curator Ludovico Pratesi, both continues a venerable Florentine tradition and opens a new chapter in the close relationship with art in which the Frescobaldi family have always taken pride, thanks to the Premio di Arte Contemporanea (Contemporary Art Prize) that made possible the unique collection installed at the CastelGiocondo wine estate in Montalcino. The prize encourages artists of the younger generations, whose novel expressive languages embody their own need to understand the complexity of the present world, its dramas and restlessness, very much analogous to the great artists of the past and to the manner in which our ancestors related to them.
"We are truly excited to at last announce the winner of this 5th edition and to unveil the works of the three competing artists," stated Tiziana Frescobaldi, Artistic Director and President of the Compagnia de' Frescobaldi. "These works now grace our CastelGiocondo estate, joining the 12 others from the previous editions, where they can engage in an intriguing and deliberate dialogue with their surroundings. These now 15 installations work together and reinforce each other, enriching the spaces of our estate and wine cellar through a marriage between wine and art that is exerting increasing impact and enjoying widespread success.
"My gratitude goes to Ludovico Pratesi, who right from the very beginning has lent us his great expertise and passion throughout the adventure of the Prize; to Olimpia Eberspacher, for her organising genius and dedication; and, of course, to all the artists whose works are today so splendidly integrated into this estate and carry out their felicitous dialogue in such harmonious syntony with CastelGiocondo."
The Prize, which is awarded biennially but late for this edition due to the Covid situation, is awarded to three international artists, who are nominated each year by Ludovico Pratesi. Two artists represent different countries, in rotation, while the third is from Italy. They all visit the CastelGiocondo estate in Montalcino, and are then free to select their own appropriate artistic medium or language to express their personal interpretation of the estate, conveying some aspect of its history, its terroir, or the world of wine in its broadest sense. That creative expression takes shape in a site-specific installation and in a sketch for a label for a limited edition of CastelGiocondo Brunello di Montalcino.
"The objective of the Artisti per Frescobaldi project is to commission from artists of the younger generations artworks inspired by the Frescobaldi family wine estates, and more in general, by the world and culture in Italy," explained Ludovico Pratesi, Curator of Artisti per Frescobaldi. "The Artistic Director and the Curator select artists based on these criteria, nominating those who have succeeded as well over the years, utilising various media and expressive languages, in respecting the genius loci of particular areas, what Marc Augé refers to as anthropological places."
The inaugural edition, in 2013, involved three Italian artists, Elisa Sighicelli, Ra di Martino, and Giovanni Ozzola, followed in the next edition by two German artists, Michael Sailstorfer and Jorinde Voight, and Italian Yuri Ancarani. The third edition spotlighted two Americans, Eric Wesley and Matthew Brannon, together with Patrizio Di Massimo, while Swiss Claudia Comte and Sonia Kacem were featured in the fourth, along with Francesco Arena.
The current fifth edition showcases North Americans Andrew Dadson (Canada) and Erica Mahinay (USA, along with Italy's Gian Maria Tosatti. Their projects, which offer different approaches and starting points, are nevertheless mutually the fruit of passionate, intensely-evocative visions of CastelGiocondo.
Additional information on Artists & Juding Panel
Edition V of the Artisti per Frescobaldi Prize
Artisti per Frescobaldi is addressed to artists of the younger generations, who are the interpreters of a contemporary universe that is often bewilderingly complex and in a constantly protean transformation. The Frescobaldi family, wine producers for over 800 years, have always been sensitive to the diverse tendencies in 21st century contemporary art and personally and professionally close to its representative artists. The Prize is the latest chapter in the Frescobaldis' venerable tradition of art patronage, now with new artists and novel artistic languages. The first edition in 2012 comprised three Italians, Elisa Sighicelli, Giovanni Ozzola, and Ra Di Martino, then the second in Berlin in 2014 invited Michael Sailstorfer, Jorinde Voigt, and Yuri Ancarani. The United States entered in 2016 with Wesley, Mattew Brannon, and Patrizio Di Massimo, while Sonia Kacem, Claudia Comte, and Francesco Arena participated in the fourth edition, dedicated to Switzerland.
All 12 of their works are at the CastelGiocondo estate, where they engage in an intriguing and deliberate dialogue with their surroundings. The collection continues to grow, enriching the spaces of the estate and wine cellar through a marriage between wine and art that is exerting increasing impact and enjoying widespread success.
ARTISTS OF 5TH EDITION
Gian Maria Tosatti (Rome, Italy, 1980) trained in the field of the performing arts. His works have been exhibited at the Museo Villa Croce in Genoa; the Tenuta dello Scompiglio, in Lucca; and the Fondazione Volume, in Rome. He created two environmental installations in two U.S. government buildings in New York, now permanent features there. He lives and works in Naples. In addition to his artistic activities, he serves as journalist of the cultural monthly La Differenza. In 2011, he originated and directed the RELOAD project.
Andrew Dadson (White Rock, Canada, 1980) lives and works in Vancouver BC. His works have been exhibited at the Galleria Franco Noero, Turin; the RaebervonStenglin, Zurich; the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle; the Kunstverein in Freiburg; the Vancouver Art Gallery; the Charles H.Scott Gallery, ECIAD, Vancouver; The Power Plant Gallery, Toronto; the Liu Haisu Museum, Shanghai; the Chisenhale Gallery, London; and the London Biennial, London.
Erica Mahinay (Santa Fe, USA, 1986) lives and works in Los Angeles. Her pieces have appeared at the Lyles and King Gallery, New York; the Galleria T293, Naples and Rome; the Ibid Gallery, Los Angeles; the Euclid Gallery, Los Angeles; and Alleyoop Projects, New York.
JURY MEMBERS, 5TH EDITION
Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo.
President, Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. She serves as a member of the International Council and Friends of Contemporary Drawing of the MoMA of New York; of the International Council of the Tate Gallery of London; of the Leadership Council of the New Museum of New York; of the Advisory Committee for Modern and Contemporary Art of the Philadelphia Museum of Art; and of the Cultural Council of the Cartier Art magazine. She is an Honorary Member of the Monaco Project for the Art.
Ralph Rugoff
Director, Hayward Gallery of London. He has served as Director of the CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts, San Francisco; Jury Member, Illuminated River, Rothschild Foundation; member of the Selection Committee, Tate Gallery Turner Prize; of the Consulting Committee of the Biennale oF Kiev; President of the London Visual Arts Strategy Group; Founding Director, Curatorial Studies Program at the CCA, San Francisco; Member of the Selection Committee of the British Council for the Great Britain Pavilion at the Biennale Architettura 2010.
Rina Carvajal
Director and Curator at the Museum of Art and Design, Miami Dade College. After studies and an MA in Art History at New York University, she was Adjunct Curator at the Miami Art Museum and Curator of the Contemporary Arts Project at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens of Miami.
ABOUT FRESCOBALDI
The Frescobaldi family have been making wine in Tuscany for over 700 years, and Frescobaldi is one of Italy's foremost wine producers, whose wines rank among that country's most prestigious. Combining tradition and innovation, Frescobaldi believes in deep respect for its growing areas and in the protection and unceasing improvement of its estate vineyards. It has won high respect across the globe for its wines from the family estates of Tenuta Castiglioni, Tenuta CastelGiocondo, Tenuta Perano, Castello Nipozzano, Castello Pomino, Tenuta Ammiraglia, Rémole, and Gorgona.
Tiziana Frescobaldi created this cultural initiative as the latest manifestation of the ancient Frescobaldi family tradition of art patronage. Since the Renaissance, the Frescobaldi have befriended and supported artists, among them Brunelleschi, Donatello, Artemisia Gentileschi, and many others.
