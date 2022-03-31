On the heels of major museum retrospectives of artists such as David Hockney celebrating art made using iPad technology, Experimental POP ART's abstract compositions are an exciting new genre of intelligent art by design. Their unique, digitally transformative style invites the patron to consume the artwork well beyond the canvas in the OpenSea NFT marketplace.
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARTISTMARK has exclusively released his original Experimental POP ART Portraits for purchase today on OpenSea, the world's first and largest NFT marketplace.
ARTISTMARK stated "It is an exciting time for original Digital Art. After being caged in for over two years due to Covid-19, the Digital Art movement has new life. Digital Art endows the freedom to create anytime / anywhere and have art instantly accessible to anyone around the word. The iPhone is a Digital Art Gallery in your pocket. OpenSea is the next generation menagerie of Digital Art (and likely all art for that matter) and is by far – the most expansive platform for access and patronage of my work."
OpenSea Marketplace: https://opensea.io/collection/experimentalpopart
ARTISTMARK continues "The tempestuous birth of NFT's have produced an instrument for my original Experimental POP ART Portraits to be celebrated and showcased to the world in an instant – with all the distinguished prestige and patronage realized with more traditional art mediums. OpenSea is the premiere marketplace for this new art form as Galleries and Museums become recategorized as brick-and-mortar sellers of the art world – although I expect a much brighter future for them than what traditional retailers experienced because of digital transformation."
"The next Picasso will be a Digital Artist. The new world of NFT's all but solidifies that fact." Stated ARTISTMARK.
ABOUT ARTISTMARK
At the intersection of Art and Technology, ARTISTMARK'S Experimental POP ART is the next generation form of Intelligent iPad Art.
ARTISTMARK exclusively uses the Apple iPad and Apple Pencil. Experimental POP ART Portraits combine distinct, contemporary drawings - fused into a curated collection of layered iPad applications - creating an exciting new genre of original, digital mixed media paintings.
"The iPad is more than a tablet – it is my magic canvas. The Apple Pencil is more than a brush – it is my wand. Art and technology will invariably remain contemporary – as it will always be in its infancy. I have the power to create anytime, anywhere. I can invent in an instant – and initiate my work in a clean, intimate – frictionless environment. I simply get lost in the work – instantaneously capturing what is in my mind's eye as I start the dance. The hardest obstacle is simply to know when to stop." - ARTISTMARK
