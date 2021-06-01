BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In support of the 2021 Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), award-winning Master Sculptors Sir Daniel Winn and Ira Reines have collaborated on the sculpture entitled "Realization of Dreams." The bronze creation will be gifted by the AWFF to significant donors of the festival as a gesture of appreciation — twelve originals, currently appraised at a value of $350,000 each, will be donated to sponsors who have contributed more than $55,000 to the festival. The sculpture's design was inspired by the mission of the Asian World Film Festival, whose efforts are focused on recognizing and supporting filmmakers who are often overlooked or disadvantaged by a lack of support from their national infrastructure and local communities.
"Just as English author John Donne proclaimed, 'No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main…,'" says Sir Daniel Winn, "Reines and I call to you to recognize that, while we are the primary force in shaping our own futures and realizing our own potential, those around us play an integral part as well, just as we have a human obligation to do so for others. In support of the AWFF, Reines and myself have donated the entire edition of twelve sculptures to the organization to be used as gestures of appreciation to its significant donors."
Sir Daniel Winn, curator, and owner of the prestigious Winn Slavin Fine Art Gallery in Beverly Hills, was commissioned earlier this year by AWFF to also design the new standard statuettes for their Snow Leopard Awards, Humanitarian Award, Red Cross Award, International Benefactor Award, and One Heart Movement Award. In addition to sculpting the designs, he will be presenting the Humanitarian Award to the winner at this year's awards ceremony.
AWFF is one of the most prestigious festivals in the world and is unique in that it predominantly screens films from the Asian Continent which have been submitted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the Golden Globes for "Best International Feature Film" and "Best Picture - Foreign Language," respectively. During the past six years, the festival has screened over 100 Oscar-submitted films and 70 Golden Globe submissions.
This year Sir Daniel Winn opened a second gallery in Beverly Hills on the famed Rodeo Drive. He is also shooting new episodes of his television show "Art Confidential" (which can be viewed on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire by downloading the A-List TV app) and just published the debut issue of his magazine of the same name. And he recently won gold medals in the categories of Contemporary Painting and Sculpture from the prestigious Mondial Art Academy, as granted by 45 renowned international judges.
On June 19th, 20201, Winn will host an exclusive, invitation-only unveiling at Winn Slavin Fine Art in Beverly Hills of the "Realization of Dreams" sculpture as well as the Humanitarian Award, Red Cross Award, International Benefactor Award, and One Heart Movement Award statuettes for the AWFF Award show. The Snow Leopard Awards will be unveiled in July, 2021.
This year's AWFF will take place in November 3-11, 2021 in Culver City, CA.
About Sir Daniel Winn:
Sir Daniel K. Winn is an internationally recognized blue-chip museum artist, fine-art curator, awarded entrepreneur, and highly respected philanthropist. In recognition of his direct support to humanitarian causes, having directly assisted in raising millions of dollars for non-profit aid in the United States and Asia, Winn was honored the prestigious title of "Sir" when knighted in 2018 under the Princely House of Schaumburg-Lippe-Nachod. Winn's work has since been featured at esteemed exhibitions worldwide. Among many other distinctions, he is the Board Chairman of The Academy of Fine Art Foundation, CEO and curator of Masterpiece Publishing, Inc., and Founder of Winn Slavin Fine Art, one of the most prestigious art galleries in Beverly Hills. In 2019, the NEST Foundation in Hollywood awarded Daniel Winn the "Philanthropic Artist of the Year." And in 2021, Sir Daniel Winn was awarded gold and silver medals in the categories of Contemporary Painting and Sculpture respectively from the Mondial Art Academy. For more information on Sir Daniel K. Winn, please visit: sirdanielwinn.com.
About Ira Reines:
Ira Reines is an award-winning master sculptor. Reines collaborated closely with the iconic father of Art Deco Romain de Tirtoff—better known as Erté Erte—for eleven years, translating the master's celebrated two-dimensional Art Deco couture designs into a series of seventy bronze sculptures. Those sculptures were distributed worldwide and currently reside in the collections of well-known museums including Great Britain's Victoria and Albert Museum and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Since Erte's passing in 1990, Master Sculptor Ira Reines has evolved his sculpting style known as "Sculptural Etherealism" to create his profound sculptural thesis on the relationships of order and chaos to man and divinity. His intricately formed figures of near-perfect beauty emerge as if in the process of creation, replete with splendor and spirituality arising from the intricate relationships between order and chaos. The artist believes that "beauty is a reflection of divinity" as beauty is born from chaos and form is created from formlessness. Sculptures from this series are in the permanent collections of the Coral Springs Museum of Art in Florida, the Evansville Museum of Art in Indiana and the Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art in China. In 2020, Reines was awarded the gold medal in sculpture from the Mondial Art Academy. Tens of thousands of notable artists participated in the competition, many of whom were themselves professionals submitting multiple artworks to compete for best artist in the world. Overall, 45 international judges reviewed the works and granted the awards.
About Asian World Film Festival:
The Asian World Film Festival brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers, strengthening ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia spanning from Turkey to Japan and Russia to India. The Festival is unique in that it predominantly screens Oscar and Golden Globe submitted films from Asia for the Best Foreign Language Film. Since the Festival began, it has proudly screened over 100 Oscar and 70 Golden Globe submissions. All films that participate in the Festival have a unique chance to be guided through the challenging awards season, showcasing their foreign films to the Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention, and awards consideration. The Asian World Film Festival is organized under Aitysh USA, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization, and operates according to the organization's guidelines. For more information on AWFF, please visit: asianworldfilmfest.org or email info@asianworldfilmfest.org.
