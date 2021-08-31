GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is honored to once again play host to ArtPrize after last year's cancellation prompted by the pandemic. ArtPrize returns with a new focus on outdoor work, both downtown and at satellite venues including Meijer Gardens.
ArtPrize runs Thursday, September 16, through Sunday, October 3, 2021. Virginia Lee Montgomery: Sword in the Sphinx will remain on display through Sunday, October 31, 2021.
The Virginia Lee Montgomery (VLM) sculpture included in the ArtPrize competition, Sword in the Sphinx, is a surreal adaptation of a French 18th-century statue often found in gardens.
Guests will see additional sculptures by VLM located in the Courtyard Level of the new Welcome Center, as well as two short videos shown in the O-A-K Orientation Theater. The additional sculptures, Marble Ponytails, are named after ancient deities, including Aurora, Andromeda and Medusa.
Meijer Gardens is an official ArtPrize venue as part of the 11th annual ArtPrize competition. ArtPrize exhibition areas will be free and open to the public during regular Meijer Gardens business hours. All other areas will observe regular hours and standard admission fees.
