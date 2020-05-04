DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrinity is pleased to announce the launch of an online exhibition titled, 'Postcards of Positivity, during the Pandemic,' in partnership with The Goss-Michael Foundation that will benefit Artist Relief, a support fund for artists affected by COVID-19.
Artrinity will launch an online exhibition to raise funds for Artist Relief, a coalition of national arts grantmakers, launched in April to distribute $5k grants to artists facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19.
The exhibition titled, Postcards of Positivity, during the Pandemic, will showcase postcard-size original works of art. With a call for artists to participate beginning Friday, May 8, 2020, the exhibition will debut June 1, with final art submission by Friday, July 3, and the exhibition will continue till July 31, 2020.
Focusing on the art, artists' names will remain anonymous until the work is purchased—then the artist will be revealed and announced via social media. With a mantra of 'Love the art you buy, not the name you know', this anonymous reference focuses on the creativity of the artist. Kenny Goss, also co-founder of The Goss-Michael Foundation, shared, "this is about art—love the art you buy, don't buy art just because you know the name of the artist."
The intimate and exclusive 4x6-inch works of art will symbolize an artistic moment of positivity, creativity, and philanthropy. Available to purchase at $250 each, and online at artrinity.com from June 1, through Friday, July 31, 2020. Artrinity will donate 100% of the sales to artists and the Artist Relief fund. For further details on submission visit, artrinity.com or email: hello@artrinity.com.
Artrinity is a collective of contemporary art projects that connect and inspire art enthusiasts. A conduit between Dallas, London, New York and Los Angeles, with a vision to share art as one cohesive conversation: art is an experience, art connects people, art is for everyone. Founded by Joyce Goss, and Kenny Goss, of The Goss-Michael Foundation in Dallas, a non-profit founded by the late George Michael and Kenny Goss, and MTV RE:DEFINE—an annual art auction. And, British co-founder Maxine Trowbridge, former board member and president of the board at Dallas Contemporary. Visit: artrinity.com
Artist Relief is an initiative organized by the Academy of American Poets, Artadia, Creative Capital, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, MAP Fund, National YoungArts Foundation, and Unites States Artist—all small to mid-sized national arts grantmakers—that have come together in this unprecedented moment guided by the understanding that the wellbeing of artists has financial, professional, social, and mental dimensions, and should be fostered with a holistic framework of support. Visit: artistrelief.org
The Goss-Michael Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization that supports artists at multiple points in their careers through student scholarships, emerging artists grants, an artist residency program, and world-class exhibitions. Visit: g-mf.org
Contact: Maxine Trowbridge,
Email: max@artrinity.com
Phone: 214-210-7146
