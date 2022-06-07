Joe Maffia acquired 1,500 signatures to establish a New Party Line on the November Ballot.
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph A. Maffia, candidate for the office of Member of the Assembly in the 75th Assembly District in the City of New York, received notification from the Board of Elections that he will also be a candidate for the "Arts & Culture Party" for the November 8th, 2022 election.
Arts, Culture, and tourism are essential to NYC and NYS, and Maffia sees the Arts & Culture party line to revitalize the 75th district and other communities around the state.
"Many volunteers worked alongside Joe Maffia to collect over 1,500 signatures of New Yorkers voicing their support for Arts & Culture as an independent Party line on the November Ballot."
ARTS & CULTURE BILL: Maffia vows to make an "Arts & Culture Bill" one of the first bills he will sponsor in Albany. Arts benefit both those who admire and those who create. They inspire, stimulate, boost self-esteem, and offer life alternatives to disadvantaged youth. Establishing Arts & Culture Districts will improve quality of life issues and, in the long run, will help prevent crime. This bill will support local non-profits, provide tax and investment incentives, eliminate commercial rent tax on Broadway billboards, and offer tax credits to commercial tenants and landlords with excess space when used for galleries and artist studios or rehearsal space. The Chelsea Arts Gallery district, Times Square, and some of the nation's most substantial Arts & Cultural institutions."
BROADWAY and TIMES SQUARE: "With the quality of life and crime out of hand, we need to revitalize the Times Square area. As Broadway goes, so does New York. Broadway alone brings nearly 100,000 jobs and $15 Billion of economic activity to the region. Times Square and Broadway are in a crisis with excess office space and an inability to convert to much-needed residential housing. Arts & Culture is key to the revitalization of this district."
More information about Joseph A. Maffia and his campaign can be found on his website, http://www.MaffiaforNY.com. This site includes biographical information about Joseph, a calendar of upcoming events, and his position on many critical issues affecting the 75th Assembly District.
