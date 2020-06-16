LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arts, Hearts + Philanthropy presents #Emerge - the first in a series of virtual experiences hosted by Rhona Bennett, Personal Power Coach and member of En Vogue, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. Pacific Time. #Emerge will address difficult challenges facing the nation with plans to provide tools, techniques, and inspiration for navigating these tough times.
"We're having a collective heart awakening across the globe, and while the old paradigm is falling away, a new one is forging ahead with determination. I'm looking forward to lending my voice through #Emerge to usher in the next vision defining our destiny," said Rhona Bennett.
#Emerge will launch with special guests Mark Victor Hansen, Co-author of "Chicken Soup for the Soul" & "Ask! The Bridge From Your Dreams To Your Destiny" in support of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul working to feed, clothe, house and heal, and Dr. Gloria Ayee, Ph.D., Harvard University lecturer and a faculty associate with the Carr Center for Human Rights specializing in behavior and identity politics, and race and ethnic politics. #Emerge will also feature a performance of "RISE" by J. Pollock and Tony Lucca (NBC's The Voice) dedicated to our frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 and facing critical shortages of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). The webcast is free to watch but donations to GetUsPPE.org, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and social justice efforts are much appreciated.
#Emerge is sponsored by Farmers Insurance, Personal Power University, World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Be Great, Inspired2Speak and Total Life Changes. The event will stream globally in multiple languages on the Tstream platform, simulcast across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and M12.tv pushed to Tixr.
The series will seek to address important questions, such as how do we make a meaningful impact in our own communities? How do we prepare ourselves for major shifts in our finances and daily routines? How do we emerge from crisis and navigate a new normal?
The premiere episode's guests will also include Crystal Dwyer Hansen, Leading success & wellness coach and Co-author, "Ask! The Bridge from Your Dreams To Your Destiny"; Dr. James Dentley, Business & life strategist; Dr. Shikha Gupta, M.D. from GetUsPPE.org; and Axel Tillmann of World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship moderating a discussion on adaptation strategies for entrepreneurs and small businesses. #Emerge will also feature celebrity guests that will be announced soon.
"People are experiencing extraordinary levels of anxiety, fear, anger and pain. We are looking forward to hosting the first #Emerge experience as a platform for inspiration, connection and meaningful discussions on navigating the crises we face while supporting efforts that can make a positive impact in communities across the nation," said Dale Godboldo, an #Emerge Coordinating Advisor for Arts, Hearts + Philanthropy.
How To Tune-in:
- Watch the Tstream Experience at: www.ArtsHearts.org/emerge
- Watch the M12 For Mankind Experience at: https://m12tv.tixr.com
Donations will be accepted during the webcast via:
Also, there will be a charity auction benefiting #GetUsPPE on ChartityStars.com here: www.charitystars.com/getusppe
Learn more at www.ArtsHearts.org/emerge
About Arts, Hearts + Philanthropy:
The Arts, Hearts & Philanthropy Initiative was founded in 2011 as a grassroots movement by a small group of social entrepreneurs, academics, and artists committed to building the best possible future for our children and future generations ahead. We sponsor, empower, and raise awareness for charitable initiatives and socially conscious for-profit efforts. Find out more at www.ArtsHearts.org
About Personal Power University:
#Emerge host Rhona Bennett is a Personal Power Coach ready to assist you with identifying your limiting beliefs, overcoming personal obstacles, and transforming your mind-set in a step-by-step process to empower you with taking the next best steps in your life. The Goal is to equip you with great life TOOLS and KNOWLEDGE, to help you with achieving your desired outcome(s). Find out more at www.RhonaBennett.com/services
About #GetUsPPE:
At #GetUsPPE we are working to build a national, centralized platform to enable communities to get PPE to healthcare providers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe healthcare workers should not have to fear for their own life because they do not have access to the protective equipment they need. With swift and decisive action from the Federal Government and strong community support, we can still get healthcare workers the equipment they need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out more at www.GetUsPPE.org
About World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship:
World Summit was founded in 2006 and launched in partnership with and under the support of the United Nations, the African Union, International Chamber of Commerce and several multinationals. A circle of disruptors and game-changers committed to creating intelligent solutions to transform how we design, cure, commute, manufacture, transact, work and live together. Find out more at www.TheWSIE.com
About Tstream:
Tstream has taken cutting edge technology and created a virtual viewing experience that is like no other. From broadcasting in up to 8k and translating in up to 78 languages, both Closed Caption and Audio live in real-time from our trademarked media player. Tstream is also deploying professional OTT development for their customers with the new universal chat in 115 languages. The Tstream solution is FASTER, MORE RELIABLE, AND LESS STRAIN ON YOUR NETWORK. All this comes down to long term cost savings. Learn more at www.TStream.live
About M12.tv:
M12.tv, a division of Mahvrick network, reaches 20-30 million unique visitors a month with an average of twenty (20) minutes per visit. M12.tv is powered by Vimeo and capable of streaming live as well as on-demand content through its M12.tv OTT Portal which also delivers content to: iPhone, Android, AppleTV, XBox and Roku. Learn more at www.M12.tv
