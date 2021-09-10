HELSINKI, Finland, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Artsy Assets announced Cybergoats, a collection of remunerative NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-721 token ID: CYBR). The collection enables each owner to "milk" his or her goat to earn Ethereum.
The first wave of Cybergoats will launch from Artsy Assets' verified Rarible account at 10AM PDT on September 15th, 2021.
"When we invented remunerative NFTs, we wanted to encourage NFT community members to select art they genuinely enjoy and give them a reason to keep it forever. Many people engage in speculative trading, only buying NFTs with hopes of reselling them to make a profit. Similar to cryptocurrency mining or farming, the idea behind Cybergoats is to hold on to your goat and milk it for Ethereum for as long as the collection remains active. Redistributing the funds back to the owners will give them the freedom to buy other pieces they enjoy or spend the funds as they please, " said Alixsof, a founding member of the Artsy Assets Team.
Cybergoats will be accompanied by a back-end software component, which will monitor blockchain activity and keep track of current owners. All of the funds from original NFT sales, and all of the resale commissions generated by the collection will be redistributed as milk to current goat owners. Anyone with a goat will be able to sign a message to prove rNFT ownership and view milked funds, initiate withdrawals, adjust automatic payout amounts and participate in owner chat. Using the software is optional, however. If an owner chooses not to actively participate, the milked funds will be automatically paid out to the wallet that owns the rNFT when a set withdrawal amount is reached.
The traditional NFT component will remain unchanged, with owners being able to list their Cybergoats for resale at any time. The system will automatically recognize the new owner and redirect milk payouts accordingly.
With gas fees for each Ethereum transfer routinely costing up to 10 euro, the Artsy Assets software solves the problem of micropayments in the Ethereum ecosystem by letting milked funds accumulate until an rNFT owner chooses to accept the current gas fee or the amount reaches the automatic payout amount set by the team based on current network conditions. "When goat number 10,000 is resold by someone, the amount of milk that each owner is entitled to may be smaller than the gas fee to transfer it, so it made sense for us to design custom software to let those funds accumulate until an rNFT owner is ready to cash out," added Alixsof.
In order to support the artists, cover team and software development expenses, donate to various goat-related charities and cover platform fees such as transfers, approvals and NFT minting, Artsy Assets is currently planning on keeping and milking every fifth goat along with other goat owners. The charities selected to date are Heifer International and Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance. Each Cybergoat is to be individually made by a compensated artist, with the company having no plans to distribute automatically generated computer graphics.
Resources
Launch Website: https://artsyassets.com/cybergoats
Rarible Collection: https://rarible.com/cybergoats
Discord: http://discord.gg/HASgEEgmKC
Twitter: @artsyassets
