CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aruza Pest Control has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., landing at No. 256 on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list.
"It's a huge honor to see our hard work get rewarded," said Solomon Airhart, Aruza's Co-Founder and CEO. "This has been one of our goals since the beginning and we plan to stay on the list for as long as we possibly can."
Aruza has experienced exponential growth since Solomon and his best friend Jordan Agee founded the company in Charlotte in 2016 with just two trucks knocking on doors to find customers. In 2018 they teamed up with Christian Ludwig, the three of them started expanding its operations into South Carolina and Florida and growing its workforce to more than 100 full-time staff members. Aruza's growth has also been fueled by the success of its internship program through Aruza Marketing which employs more than 250 college students in door-to-door marketing roles. In addition to on-the-job sales training, interns also receive guidance on resume building, investment strategies and money management.
Airhart attributes Aruza's success to the tenacity of its team members, their strong work ethic and their willingness to take risks. Going forward, Aruza, which was also named to Pest Control Technology's Top 100 List for 2021, will move into its new headquarters in Charlotte and plans to continue its rapid growth while maintaining its commitment to excellent service.
"We're highly driven by the customer experience," he said. "We lead with integrity and we're focused on getting results and providing quality services to our customers."
About Aruza
Founded in 2016, Aruza Pest Control serves residential, commercial and industrial properties in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. With more than 20 years combined experience in the pest control industry, Aruza's mission is to give back to the community, strengthen quality of life for customers and provide employees with a strong financial foundation.
