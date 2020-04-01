EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Covid-19 rocks the entertainment industry, films and games that are currently in production still need to be kept on schedule. Artists, designers, and animators located around the globe have been sent home and studios are wondering how to give them access to the tools and files they need to complete their projects.
"Artella is extremely easy and intuitive and allows visibility and feedback to occur fast and reliably in a familiar and fun environment. Artists love how simple and effective Artella is to use and I'd have a hard time imagining working in a team without it."
Rich Diamant -Studio Technical Art Director Wildlife Studios
How Artella works
Artella is the next generation pipeline management and review solution that easily layers on top of a studio's existing pipeline to provide digital asset management, file sharing, reviews and communication from a remote user's desktop.
Built for Artists by Artists
Artella CEO Bobby Beck and co-founders Carlos Baena and Shawn Kelly are artists and animators. The product they created is a visual interface that artists can navigate intuitively and interactively.
Unlike other production management software, Artella isn't a reskinned scrum board or Gantt chart. Instead of looking at confusing spreadsheets or complicated project management boards, artists are welcomed to a visual interface for their project media, files, and team members, that is updated in real-time as the project evolves.
Artella can be implemented in a matter of days. Teams find the platform easy and intuitive to use as it follows a flow similar to other social platforms they are already used to.
Protecting Creative Copyright & Intellectual Capital
Artella works to protect their clients' data by providing private cloud hosting, strong permissions and single sign on access through reputable services many studios use such as Okta, OneLogin, Active Directory and Google Suite.
See for Yourself
During this challenging time, Artella has reduced its minimum user requirements from 100 seats to 50 seats and is waiving all setup fees to help studios through the crisis. To see how this compares to traditional spreadsheet-based production management tools come check out our site and book a demo to see how it could work for your studio.
