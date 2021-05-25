NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoptale, a smart app for travel journals and itineraries, has emerged from beta just in time for a busy post-COVID summer travel season. Hoptale makes it fast and easy for anyone to compile a beautiful rendering of their trips including photos, maps, itineraries, and journal entries, all integrated into one digital scrapbook.
By leveraging smart technology and the rich metadata that are already embedded in every smartphone photo, Hoptale creates and organizes a visual travel journal for travelers in just a few minutes so travel journaling requires less work and becomes more fun. The free, full-featured app is available for download on Apple's App Store.
The smart travel app empowers anyone to be an "effortless" travel blogger and easily share their journeys with family, friends or even the broader travel community. Hoptale is also a user-generated discovery platform specifically designed for travel, providing users the unique insights to connect with like-minded travelers or to plan their next dream vacation.
"We are redesigning the travel journal experience so you spend less time organizing photos and more time in the moment. The feedback from our beta users has been overwhelmingly positive." said Sisi Liu, founder of Hoptale. "Not only do they appreciate the automated features in the app, but they also love being part of a community of travel lovers who share and provide travel inspirations for each other. Our beta users have already shared thousands of their trips, some of which are pre-Covid which they enjoyed cataloguing and journaling during the pandemic. We are all itching to start traveling again, and Hoptale is ready."
According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, leisure travel demand is projected to increase in the second and third quarters of the year, with 56% of Americans reporting they are likely to travel for leisure or vacation in 2021. Expectations for a banner summer after the pandemic are driving demand for more digital travel products and Hoptale is perfectly positioned to meet that need. Hoptale has already catalogued thousands of travel journals across hundreds of destinations by its beta users.
To start discovering and documenting your travels with Hoptale, visit hoptale.com or download the app on Apple's App store.
Hoptale is an online platform that empowers travelers to easily document and share their trips as well as discover amazing journeys from around the world, all in one place. Through AI-powered smart features, Hoptale integrates all parts of a trip -- photos, maps, itineraries, and journal entries -- seamlessly into a digital scrapbook for lasting memories. For more information, visit hoptale.com.
