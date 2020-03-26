NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant number of people engaging in "social distancing," only leaving their homes to get essentials. As a result, many music teachers have experienced a decline in business from delayed or canceled lessons. MeetHook is here with a solution. This mobile app allows musicians, students and teachers to stay connected through one-on-one video calls.
"As a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, professionals are losing money because the venues where they make their living are being closed or quarantined," said MeetHook President Michael Moorin. "Musicians cannot give lessons or play at festivals, teachers cannot teach at schools, and other professionals and mentors cannot support and advise the people that rely on them."
The MeetHook platform allows musicians and teachers to continue their work during these uncertain circumstances, while still connecting on a personal level. Users can book personalized sessions with hosts in advance or find a host that is available immediately. Users can also try out different hosts in five to 10-minute segments to find the instructor that is the best fit. MeetHook hosts are able to manage schedules, conduct lessons and process payments, all within the app.
"As we struggle with the disruptive effects brought on by the coronavirus, MeetHook provides a new way to stay connected, which is much more direct and personal than other social media or business platforms," said MeetHook Founder and CEO Anthony Citrinite.
The roster of professional hosts on MeetHook includes such internationally recognized musicians as bass player Bootsy Collins, drummer Steve Gadd, KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and tenor sax player Javon Jackson. In addition to musicians, the app also includes hosts with expertise in entertainment, business and sports, such as comedian Jackie Martling and personal trainer and actor Talon Warburton.
"We're ready to schedule appointments and help our students grow and develop," said Bootsy Collins, "A Funk Me Bobble."
Users and hosts can join MeetHook at no charge. The app is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
