AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next month, the LTC Heroes podcast will record its fiftieth interview with an inspiring leader in long-term care. The show, geared toward executives who want to gain actionable advice from their peers during a difficult time for the industry, has been rising in popularity on account of its practical and entertaining content during perhaps the most turbulent period in the industry's history.
Census numbers have taken a steep dive over the last two years. A study published in The Wall Street Journal in June found that nursing homes suffered a ten percent decline in resident occupancy since the start of the pandemic. To make matters worse, infection prevention and control deficiency—problems even before COVID-19 ravaged nursing homes, with eighty-two percent of facilities being cited for deficiencies between 2013 and 2019, have become significantly more difficult.
President Joe Biden's recent policy—cutting government funding for nursing homes with unvaccinated staff members—is further escalating this staffing crisis and could force facilities to begin limiting occupancy. This will put these facilities in the difficult position of staying afloat with far smaller resident populations.
In the midst of such unprecedented challenges, leaders in long-term care stepped up to the mic to share the strategies that worked best for them with host Peter Murphy Lewis and his rapidly-growing audience. The podcast shines positivity upon a sea of despair. Some of the more notable guests on the LTC Heroes podcast so far have been:
- Pam Doshier, the executive director of Dogwood Village, who has made it through the COVID-19 pandemic without a single resident becoming infected due to innovative pedagogical infection control training
- Melissa Orth, CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities in Plano, Texas, who explained how she trusted her instincts and asked the right questions during the Texas power grid crisis of February 2021
- Troy Bell, CEO of TanaBell Health Services, who significantly increased census numbers during the pandemic by targeting Californian seniors through Facebook ads
- Mark Klyczek, the president and CEO of Virginia Health Services, who talked about predicting quality outcomes through root-cause analysis and monitoring minimum data sets
The podcast continues to gain steam and receive requests from leaders who want to share their stories and strategies as well. "The outpouring of support for what we do has been inspiring," said Lewis. "I'm constantly receiving emails and phone calls from facility owners who say, 'I saw so-and-so came on and realized that I have to do my part to get us out of this as well."
LTC Heroes is sponsored by Experience Care (http://www.experience.care), an EHR vendor with fifty-two years of experience. After decades of successfully making care more efficient and accurate, Experience Care decided it had to do more during the pandemic. They recently launched free online EHR training courses as well as a livestream series, Short Stories from the Front Line of Long-Term Care, that highlights the work of inspiring caregivers. The hope is that these efforts can change the conversation surrounding an industry that has seen better days. "Social media channels are full of front liners fighting over the vaccine mandate," said Lewis. "The least we could do during a time of such political division was to highlight those on the front line, people that love our industry and residents."
To listen to the LTC Heroes podcast, click here: http://www.ltcheroes.com
About Experience Care LLC: Founded in 1969, Experience Care LLC is one of the largest providers of electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and financial systems to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, continuing care retirement communities, long-term acute care, and other long-term care organizations in the U.S.
