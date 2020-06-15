ASCAP Experience: Home Edition Presents ASCAP Virtual Pop And Screen Music Awards Programming On June 18 And 25

Guests Include previous ASCAP Pop and Screen Award Winners FINNEAS, Siddhartha Khosla and Hans Zimmer as well as Ziggy Chareton, Glen Hansard, Scott Harris, Michelle Lewis and mxmtoon Inspirational Panel Moderated by Motown Gospel's EJ Gaines Features Erica Campbell (Mary Mary), Jason Nelson and Tye Tribbett