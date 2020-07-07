ASCAP Latin Music Awards Premiere Today Across All Social Media Platforms: Latin Music Superstars, Prominent Producers And The Genre's Hottest Songwriters Join In Three-Day Virtual Celebration July 7-9

Bad Bunny Is ASCAP Songwriter of the Year; Romeo Santos Is Songwriter/Artist of the Year; Daddy Yankee ft. Snow "Con Calma" Is Song of the Year Universal Music Publishing Group Named Publisher of the Year Kobalt Songs Music Publishing Honored as Independent Publisher of the Year