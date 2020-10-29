OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today an Extraordinary General Meeting of Asetek A/S (the "Company") was held at 9:30 AM CET at the Company's headquarter, Assensvej 2, DK-9220 Aalborg East, Denmark.

The proposals as stated in the notice were all adopted.

Further information is available at www.asetek.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
e-mail: investor.relations@asetek.com 

