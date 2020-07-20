OSLO, Norway, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day


Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

Total, latest announcement


351,841

55.0900

2,018,322.13

38:

13 July 2020


6,808

61.3233

44,504.33

39:

14 July 2020


7,330

66.1046

51,410.41

40:

15 July 2020


4,801

68.6805

35,413.55

41:

16 July 2020


4,941

66.9300

35,715.72

42:

17 July 2020


4,645

66.5600

33,297.74

Total accumulated over week

29/2020

28,525

65.6141

200,341.74

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

380,366

55.8792

2,218,663.87


With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 557,984 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45-2080-7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3157335

The following files are available for download:

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.