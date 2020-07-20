OSLO, Norway, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
351,841
55.0900
2,018,322.13
38:
13 July 2020
6,808
61.3233
44,504.33
39:
14 July 2020
7,330
66.1046
51,410.41
40:
15 July 2020
4,801
68.6805
35,413.55
41:
16 July 2020
4,941
66.9300
35,715.72
42:
17 July 2020
4,645
66.5600
33,297.74
Total accumulated over week
29/2020
28,525
65.6141
200,341.74
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
380,366
55.8792
2,218,663.87
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 557,984 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45-2080-7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
