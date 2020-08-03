OSLO, Norway, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day


                                   

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement


 

407,134

 

56.5269

 

 

2,410,467.24

                                   

48:

                                   

27 July 2020


 

6,592

 

62.9444

 

 

45,725.23

                                   

49:

                                   

28 July 2020


 

8,000

 

65.7334

 

 

57,582.46

                                   

50:

                                   

29 July 2020


 

8,000

 

64.4198

 

 

56,844.03

                                   

51:

                                   

30 July 2020


 

6,864

 

62.4003

 

 

46,814.90

                                   

52:

                                   

31 July 2020


 

7,424

 

63.9137

 

 

52,336.83

                                   

Total accumulated over week

31/2020

 

36,880

 

63.9633

 

 

259,303.45

                                   

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

444,014

 

57.1446

 

 

2,669,770.69

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 621,632 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.41% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

