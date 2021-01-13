OSLO, Norway, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

Total, latest announcement

186,909

90.0486

1,873,791.61

48:

4 January 2021

4,000

113.8122

53,400.68

49:

5 January 2021

3,000

115.2778

40,566.26

50:

6 January 2021

2,442

114.5256

33,224.98

51:

7 January 2021

3,000

114.9965

40,846.76

52:

8 January 2021

3,000

116.6820

41,690.48

Total accumulated over week 1/2021

15,442

114.9974

209,729.15

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

202,351

91.9525

2,083,520.76






With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,036,598 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.87% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

