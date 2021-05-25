MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A New Start": a wonderful narrative about finding a true friend and being proud of oneself. "A New Start" is the creation of published author Askia Jackson, a veteran elementary educator and a lifetime learner. She enjoys reading, writing, and technology.
Jackson shares, "Asha is looking forward to a new school year and meeting new friends. She hopes to find true friends and learn lots of new and exciting things this year. But deep down she is still nervous about how bad last year had gone.
"Then Asha meets a new friend. Will it be like last year? Would her new friend remind her of her old classmates? Or will Asha finally get a new start?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Askia Jackson's new book is a delightful creation with an important lesson from the life of Asha. Her past makes her feel anxious of encountering new kids, but eventually she finds joy from a true friend.
View a synopsis of "A New Start" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A New Start" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A New Start," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing