IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assistantly, a startup virtual assistant (VA) company quickly becoming known for finding unicorns - that is, individuals with an ineffable ability to get the job done spectacularly well - recently released a proprietary client portal app to connect its highly skilled team members directly with clients as an extension of their team. The fully integrated app, dubbed "Assistantly: Unicorn Finder," connects clients directly with their VAs for real-time collaboration and better results.
Assistantly is successfully turning the virtual assistant space on its head with an emphasis on workplace culture. Taking its industry-setting role one step further, Assistantly is leveraging technology to connect its 150+ team members for professional development and idea-sharing, all the while providing quality customer service at an exceptional rate.
"Our client portal app was born out of the innate desire to create a user-centric, valuable, and responsive resource for our clients that removes hierarchy and red tape, and connects clients directly with the VAs who are functioning as an extension of their team," said Laith Masarweh, CEO and Founder of Assistantly. "It's no different from how we connect with remote team members now; we just have the unique opportunity to connect people from opposite sides of the world in order to help clients grow and scale their business.."
The client portal app offers direct, human communication for clients to collaborate with the Assistantly team by means of meeting face-to-face via video conferencing, or engaging with the team at any time through the use of voice messaging and chat. In addition, it enables clients and team members to e-sign and live-annotate documents, send and receive digital files, manage calendars and projects, and organize to-do lists and team schedules in real time.
With complete control of design capabilities and the ability to add new features or updates to the app at any given time, the potential for Assistantly: Unicorn Finder is uncapped. And, it is making an impact in ways that extend far beyond the touted cultural and business productivity impacts that the app immediately presents.
One prime example is Assistantly's "Big Impact" quick-link feature on the homepage, which allows clients and team members to make swift and safe charitable donations to partner Gawad Kalinga, a leading nonprofit organization based in the Philippines that focuses on providing meals, online leadership training, and emergency disaster relief funds to those in need. To date, and in under one week since going live, funds raised through the client portal app have garnered $13,216+ in support of the poor and underprivileged in the Philippines.
Available to all Assistantly clients, Assistantly: Unicorn Finder is free for download and currently compatible with all iPad, iPhone and Android devices. For more information on Assistantly, its client portal app, and the impact the industry leader is having in the VA space, visit assistantly.com online, or engage with them on social at @assistantlyva on Facebook, @assistantlyva on Instagram, @assistantly on LinkedIn or @Assistantly on YouTube.
About Assistantly
Launched in 2020, Assistantly is a virtual assistant staffing company created to outsource the best talent from across the globe to help businesses grow and scale with virtual teams. Assistantly does the heavy lift, finding and vetting highly skilled virtual team members to quickly assist businesses with not only saving time, but money. Assistantly virtual assistants are unicorns – the best in the business who get the job exceptionally done. Assistantly is successfully turning the virtual assistant space on its head by leading with a focus on workplace culture, from outstanding benefits and monthly bonuses, to professional development, growth opportunities, and interconnectedness among peers. Assistantly keeps it simple: tell us what you need, and we will find your unicorn. https://www.assistantly.com
