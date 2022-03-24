ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Association of Children's Museums (ACM) announced its partnership with We Can Do This, the COVID-19 public education campaign of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
An international membership organization with 470 members in all 50 states and 16 countries, ACM will collaborate with children's museums and related organizations across the U.S. to share critical information about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for children.
"As the foremost professional society advocating on behalf of children's museums, we are committed to the health and wellbeing of children and families," said Arthur Affleck, Executive Director of the Association of Children's Museums. "We are excited by this opportunity to partner with the Department of Health and Human Services to support children's museums across the U.S. in sharing critical information with parents and caregivers about vaccine availability for young children."
As part of this partnership, ACM will share HHS resources with museums across the United States, and will also support programs, events, and exhibits in children's museums to build broader vaccine confidence. ACM will also create and disseminate a four-panel exhibit sharing critical information about vaccines with parents and caregivers, available for free to museums to download and print. For more information about these resources and potential funding opportunities for museums, visit http://www.ChildrensMuseums.org/covid-19.
About ACM
The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) champions children's museums worldwide. With more than 470 members in 50 states and 16 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children's museums through convening, sharing and dissemination. Learn more at http://www.childrensmuseums.org.
