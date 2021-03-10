HERNDON, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, announced that the Company has hired Matthew Valleskey as the Head of Global Marketing. Mr. Valleskey brings more than 20 years of Marketing experience in the technology sector to the newly created position.
He has held key marketing roles at Symantec, Neustar, TrueSecure, INPUT, and Metalogix to name a few. He has spearheaded campaigns and implemented tactics which drove enterprise sales, ultimately leading to increased revenue and market share for the company. His expertise covers a broad array of accomplishments across strategic marketing, branding, demand generation, SEM/SEO, event planning, email, direct mail, digital and social media marketing.
Mr. Valleskey will manage the global marketing team and develop and execute all marketing, branding and communications programs for Assured worldwide, operating from the Company's U.S. headquarters.
"I'm excited to welcome Matthew to this new, strategic position at Assured," explains Simon Chappell, CEO, Assured Data Protection. "He brings the ideal combination of management experience and marketing savvy to assist us achieve aggressive revenue milestones and expansive growth in the coming years. Under his marketing leadership, we will be well-equipped to boost the visibility for our core managed service offerings for data backup and recovery as well as for our new, recently released software platforms which will lead to increased market adoption."
About Assured Data Protection
Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions based on the Rubrik cloud data management and Confluera XDR platforms. The Company was recently recognized as the first Managed Service Provider (MSP) to be elevated as a - Rubrik Authorized Support Partner (RASP) and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit http://www.assured-dp.com
