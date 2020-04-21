LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If anyone knows what being in quarantine feels like, it's Apollo XI Lunar Module Pilot, USAF Colonel and Moonwalker, Dr. Buzz Aldrin. He, together with the Apollo XI crew, were isolated in a Mobile Quarantine Facility (a.k.a. a converted Airstream trailer) for three weeks after returning from the lunar surface, in case of "space germs or Moon bugs."
Buzz Aldrin, through Buzz Aldrin Ventures (BAV) and Buzz Aldrin's Human Spaceflight Institute (HSI), would like to join you in the effort to raise money to relieve effects brought by COVID-19, by donating the sale proceeds of 100 Autographed, Limited-Edition, Numbered, Apollo XI Crew Quarantine Prints, to the Salvation Army, to aid them in preparing and responding to community needs brought on by the novel coronavirus, across our nation. During these trying times, this historic print of the Apollo XI crew in quarantine talking with President Nixon after returning from the Moon has more significance than ever. The autographed pictures are being offered at the special price of $599 each.
"Like many of you, I want to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19 and have been self-quarantining for a while now. Being quarantined is never easy – I know! – but it's something we can all do for the safety of ourselves, our loved ones, and our country. Call it one small step for each of us, one giant leap for Mankind!" Buzz Aldrin remarked.
In recounting the quarantine period that Buzz Aldrin spent with fellow astronauts Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins following their historic lunar mission, Buzz Aldrin observed, "Having taken 'social distancing' to an extreme at the moon, quarantine was manageable. We spent our time writing reports, conducting debriefs, exercising, playing cards and talking about life….We didn't have the marvelous technologies available today that allow many to work safely from home, connect with friends and loved ones through multiple online communication options, or have hours of entertainment with the click of a button."
This classic Apollo XI quarantine print may be secured today at ApolloSpaceShop.com. In addition, the Apollo Space Shop offers many other unique, one-of-a-kind autographed items for purchase.
Continuing to inspire Americans to stay strong, to work together, and, during these times, remain at home to combat COVID-19, Buzz Aldrin pronounced, "Take heart, think big, and stay at peace – you can do this. We're all in this together and we will make it through."
And as for the "space germs or Moon bugs" NASA was concerned about in 1969 after the Apollo XI crew returned from the Moon? It turned out, after several Apollo mission crews returned from the Moon, that "We were germ and bug free!" Buzz Aldrin commented with a smile.
