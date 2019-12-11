501(c)3 Mission to Support the Health & Well Being of ALL Children and Families, Regardless of Immigration Status. Foundation Launch Event, in Partnership with South Bay Cares, Includes Screening of Documentary Witness at Tornillo, with Guests Joshua and Melissa Rubin, Panel with Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist & Author Sonia Nazario, Astronauts John "Danny" Olivas, John Herrington, Garrett Reisman and more Plus Awareness & Fundraising Campaign In Support of Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) & the Witness Fund