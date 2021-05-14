ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATB Technologies is the only Missouri IT service to be named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The Best Workplaces list, released on May 12th, is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
ATB Technologies was selected for placement on the list from among thousands of submissions. The IT company strives to build up employees through a culture that is focused on collaboration rather than competitiveness. The Inc. magazine award is an objective testament to the fact that ATB Technologies' efforts have been successful and reveals that the company is an empowering place to work.
Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"Our company does a great job of creating a culture of caring and loyalty," says Chris Miller, VP at ATB Technologies. "It starts at the top and plays out in our hiring processes and through our internal collaboration. This national recognition from Inc. magazine shows that what we're doing is working and that we're on the right path."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About ATB Technologies
ATB Technologies is a strategic IT support firm serving the St. Louis area that is known for its high quality of service and industry-leading client retention rates. The company works with professional service businesses, manufacturing firms, and nonprofits to deliver dependable IT support. They haven't lost a client due to a poor experience in over five years. Learn more about ATB Technologies at atb-tech.com.
About Inc. Media
Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Media Contact
Jon Anderson, ATB Technologies, +1 2405755887 Ext: 106, jon@newnorth.com
Chris Miller, ATB Technologies, 314-597-1595, chris.miller@atb-tech.com
SOURCE ATB Technologies