OAK BROOK, Ill., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy announced the creation of the #AthleticoCares Virtual 5k Challenge to provide its team members, its affiliate partners and the public with an engaging way to support Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. The virtual 5k challenges individuals and groups to "Run 5, Donate 5 and Share with 5." Participants will run or walk 5k (3.1 miles), donate $5 to Feeding America and encourage five of their friends in their social media network to do the same. Athletico will match virtual 5k donations made through May 11th.
Athletico is supporting Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States that provides meals to more than 40 million people each year, because its network of 200 foodbanks have been overwhelmed with increased demand and reduced inventories. The #AthleticoCares Virtual 5k will kick off on April 27, and those interested in participating can visit www.feedingamerica.org/athletico-covid or go to www.athletico.com/Virtual5KChallenge for more details.
"Athletico's mission is to empower people, inspire hope and transform lives. Our clinicians live up to our mission by making a lasting impact on the lives of countless patients each and every day. But our employees understand this mission extends beyond our clinics, which is why we've come together to make a positive impact in our local communities. We hope that the Virtual 5k Challenge shows that while we may be socially distant, we're still very much emotionally connected," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy.
About Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine,Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. Athletico also has a telehealth offering for physical and occupational therapy that provides patients with the ability to connect with clinicians virtually through a live video feed from the comfort of their home. For more information, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.
