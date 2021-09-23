ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regardless of how far society has come in embracing women of all shapes and sizes, the pressures to live up to unrealistic standards of youth and beauty leave many older women feeling as if "life is over" as they experience the changes that come with age. Atlanta author Jacqueline Grund, founder of lifestyle blog Mezza, is here to tell them it's not.
With over 25 years of experience in the fashion world, Jacqueline is on a mission to help women over age 45 rediscover themselves. "I have always wanted to share my experiences and my own practices with women," Jacqueline says. "Mezza Style Guide addresses the issues that every woman faces at some point in her life: How do I go on and still be vibrant, sexy and stylish after 45?" An extension of her blog, Mezza Style Guide touches on topics some women may not feel comfortable seeking advice on in an easy-to-read way. Readers will find advice on health tips to hobbies, skincare to social media, and more. The beautiful book also makes a great addition to a stylish coffee table display.
Mezza Style Guide will be available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Shop.BookLogix.com, and MezzaReviews.com in paperback beginning September 23, 2021, and in hardcover beginning October 14, 2021.
