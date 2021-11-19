ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP), a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation of the photographic arts and the enrichment of the Atlanta art community, today unveils its most innovative public art installation in the organization's history: The Phoenix Photo Mural. Installed in the 10th Street Park in Midtown Atlanta, the augmented reality (AR) enhanced work joins the expansive concentration of ground-level art already on display through Midtown Alliance's Heart of the Arts program. The Phoenix Photo Mural will remain on display for a year in this location.
"A collective portrait of our city, The Phoenix honors Atlantans' irrepressible spirit of renewal and reinvention through the lens of some of the most talented and dynamic photographers working in the Atlanta region today," said Stephanie Dowda DeMer, executive director of ACP. "This groundbreaking installation is the culmination of a labor of love for ACP – a demonstration of the unique power of photography to inspire, celebrate, and engage our diverse community."
Visitors to The Phoenix Photo Mural will experience public art unlike any other in the region. The web-based AR feature, developed by Atlanta-based Dragon Army, activates using just a QR code and smartphone camera. Once activated, viewers experience a reality beyond the mural's surface as The Phoenix takes flight, allowing a deeper look at the 20 individual photos that combine to form the artistic representation.
"The Phoenix Photo Mural further enriches a thriving street-level art experience that the Heart of the Arts program is creating," said Ginny Kennedy, director, urban design for Midtown Alliance. "Through our partnership with ACP and the Dewberry Foundation, The Phoenix is the latest step in making arts and culture an integral part of Midtown's urban experience."
More than 200 artists from across Georgia applied over the summer via an open call for entries and were selected by an esteemed panel of jurors: Gregory Harris, Donald and Marilyn Keough Family Curator of Photography, High Museum of Art; Mark Johnson, CTO and senior lecturer in photojournalism at The University of Georgia; Robert Poole, associate, Alston & Bird; and DL Warfield, award-winning fine artist and creative director. Selected photos showcase the city's collaborative spirit through intriguing images of our incredible people, places, and events.
Featured artists:
Cyril Bailleul
Kaneesha Brownlee
Andrew Clark
Terrell Clark
Rebecca Cristante
Jonathan Hillyer
Ronya Hull-Barksdale
Vicky Jaksic
Gail Mitchell
Laura Noel
Meredith Ochoa
Paul Peterson
Marta Puziss
Jerry Siegel
Leora Siegelman
Michelle Simmons
Arvin Temkar
Kenneth West
Chelsea Williams
Jaime Ziegler
Creation and installation of The Phoenix developed through collaboration with Dewberry Group and Dewberry Foundation; Dragon Army, and Midtown Alliance; and with the generous support of Alston & Bird, Mailchimp, and the Fulton County Arts Council. Learn more about the experience and its featured artists at the ACP website.
About ACP
Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation of the photographic arts and the enrichment of the Atlanta art community. Through its work, ACP enhances metro Atlanta's place as a leading center for the world's fastest growing art form by creating experiences that enrich, inspire, and transform. In addition to year-round programs, each fall ACP produces the largest annual community-oriented photo festival in the United States, the ACP Festival. Programs encompass lectures, workshops, exhibitions, book signings, fine art photography auctions, portfolio reviews, and meaningful public art installations. For more information, visit acpinfo.org.
About Midtown Alliance
Midtown Alliance is a non-profit membership organization and a coalition of leading business and community leaders – united in our commitment to Midtown as a premier destination for commerce, culture, education and living. Guided by a visionary master plan – Blueprint Midtown – and in partnership with the Midtown Improvement District, our mission is to improve and sustain the quality of life for those who live, work and play here. Midtown Alliance accomplishes this goal through a comprehensive approach to planning and development that includes initiatives to enhance public safety, improve the physical environment, and strengthen the urban amenities which give the area its unique character. Learn more at MidtownATL.com.
